A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that space debris, consisting of leftover parts from rockets and spacecraft, is having a potentially lasting effect on Earth’s climate. Scientists conducted a research mission using a sensitive tool attached to a special research plane to analyze the atmosphere and found significant amounts of aluminum and exotic metals in the Earth’s stratosphere.

The researchers were able to match these rare metals to those used in rockets and satellites, indicating that the vaporized metal likely originated from spacecraft burning up upon reentry through the atmosphere. Professor Daniel Cziczo, co-author of the study, highlights the significance of finding this human-made material in the supposedly pristine region of the atmosphere. He emphasizes the need for a closer examination of any changes occurring in the stratosphere, which is a stable region of the atmosphere.

The study aimed to address the long-standing suspicion that Earth’s upper atmosphere is being influenced by the growing space industry. However, studying this area, which extends up to 51 kilometers above the surface, is enormously challenging. To conduct their investigation, the scientists utilized a NASA WB-57 aircraft to sample the atmosphere 19 kilometers above the ground in Alaska.

Analysis of the samples revealed that the metals were present in around 10% of sulfuric acid particles, which constitute the majority of particles in the stratosphere and contribute to the protection and buffering of the ozone layer. Furthermore, the researchers detected more than 20 elements in ratios consistent with those used in spacecraft. Notably, metals such as lithium, aluminum, copper, and lead from spacecraft reentry were found far more abundantly than the metals found in natural cosmic dust.

This study comes at a time when the space industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, with a record-breaking 180 rocket launches in 2022, compared to 136 in 2021. As more satellites and spacecraft are launched into Earth’s orbit and beyond, the amount of debris entering the atmosphere is expected to increase. The reentry of rockets and satellites, as well as the falling of satellites through the atmosphere, contribute to the presence of these aerosol particles in the stratosphere.

The stratosphere plays a vital role in the Earth’s climate system. It is home to the ozone layer, which absorbs a portion of the Sun’s radiation, preventing it from reaching the planet’s surface. The ozone layer is essential for the protection of all living things on Earth, and without it, life as we know it would likely be impossible.

This research highlights the significant impact that human occupation and spaceflight may have on our planet. It emphasizes the urgent need to understand and prioritize the study of Earth in order to mitigate any potential consequences resulting from the space industry’s activities.

