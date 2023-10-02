Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

Nadir Toprak Elementi Saflaştırması Metal Seven Mikroplarla Daha Yeşil Hale Getirildi

ByRobert Andrew

Ekim 2, 2023
Nadir Toprak Elementi Saflaştırması Metal Seven Mikroplarla Daha Yeşil Hale Getirildi

Scientists at Cornell University have discovered a greener alternative for purifying rare earth elements (REEs) using a metal-loving bacteria called Shewanella oneidensis. REEs are crucial elements used in various modern technologies including electric cars, wind turbines, and smartphones.

The current methods of REE purification involve the use of organic solvents and harsh chemicals, which are costly and environmentally damaging. In their research, published in Scientific Reports, the team at Cornell characterized the genome of S. oneidensis and found that the microbe has an affinity for REEs, making it an ideal candidate for a more eco-friendly purification process.

By selectively adsorbing or clinging to the REEs, particularly europium, S. oneidensis could replace the use of acidic solvents and harsh chemicals in REE processing. This would significantly reduce the environmental impact and cost of REE purification.

The genome characterization of S. oneidensis allows scientists to modify its preference for REEs, potentially optimizing its biosorption capabilities for specific metals. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for using microbes in the purification of rare earth elements, providing a greener and more sustainable alternative to traditional methods.

The research conducted by the Cornell scientists sheds light on the potential of using metal-loving bacteria for REE purification and paves the way for further exploration and development in this field.

Kaynak:
– Scientific Reports (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-42742-6

By Robert Andrew

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

Fizik Atomu Nasıl Kurtardı: Gerçekliğin Yapı Taşlarını Anlamak

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Enerji Verimli Üre Üretimi İçin Yeni Yöntem Keşfedildi

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Antik Mimari Teknik, Metal-Organik Çerçeve Performansını Artırmada Yeni Yaklaşıma İlham Veriyor

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kaçırdın

Bilim

Fizik Atomu Nasıl Kurtardı: Gerçekliğin Yapı Taşlarını Anlamak

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Enerji Verimli Üre Üretimi İçin Yeni Yöntem Keşfedildi

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Antik Mimari Teknik, Metal-Organik Çerçeve Performansını Artırmada Yeni Yaklaşıma İlham Veriyor

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Kişiselleştirilmiş Bir Web Deneyimi İçin Çerez Tercihlerini Yönetmenin Önemi

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar