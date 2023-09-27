Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

Editörlere Göre Tıp Dergileri Dürüstlük Konusunda Zorluklarla Karşı Karşıya

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Eylül 27, 2023
Editörlere Göre Tıp Dergileri Dürüstlük Konusunda Zorluklarla Karşı Karşıya

A team of top editors has highlighted the challenges facing medical journals and called for new approaches to maintain their integrity. In an editorial published in JAMA, lead author Dr. John Ioannidis of Stanford University and editors from JAMA, the JAMA Network, and the BMJ discussed the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on research. They also explored the potential disruptive force of advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models.

The editors drew attention to ongoing issues, such as the pressure to “publish or perish,” the rise in fraud cases, and the threat posed by predatory and pirate publishers, fake reviewers, and paper mills. To address these challenges, the authors recommended conducting research in areas such as bias, editorial decision-making, research ethics, and improving research design, conduct, and reporting.

The team is calling for the exploration of these topics at the 10th International Congress on Peer Review and Scientific Publication, scheduled for September 2025. They believe that urgent research is necessary to properly evaluate and validate scientific and nonscientific claims through thorough peer review for the benefit of humanity.

The deadline for abstract submissions for the congress is January 31, 2025. Upcoming announcements regarding the event will be posted on the congress website.

Sources: Editorial published in JAMA, Stanford University

By Vicky Stavropoulou

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

NASA, İtici Yapılandırmasını Güncellemek İçin Psyche Asteroid Misyonu'nun Lansmanını Erteledi

Eylül 29, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Bilim

Antik Deniz Kaplumbağası Fosilinin Keşfi, Evrim Tarihine Işık Tutuyor

Eylül 29, 2023 Mafo Brescia
Bilim

Çerezleri ve Gizlilik Politikalarını Anlamak

Eylül 29, 2023 Mafo Brescia

Kaçırdın

Bilim

NASA, İtici Yapılandırmasını Güncellemek İçin Psyche Asteroid Misyonu'nun Lansmanını Erteledi

Eylül 29, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Antik Deniz Kaplumbağası Fosilinin Keşfi, Evrim Tarihine Işık Tutuyor

Eylül 29, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Çerezleri ve Gizlilik Politikalarını Anlamak

Eylül 29, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Ganj Ovasındaki Antik Nehir Taşkınları Gelecekteki Süper Taşkınlara İlişkin Bilgi Sağlıyor

Eylül 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar