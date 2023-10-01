Şehir hayatı

Deniz Plastik Atıkları: Antimikrobiyal Direnç için Bir Kap

ByMafo Brescia

Ekim 1, 2023
Deniz Plastik Atıkları: Antimikrobiyal Direnç için Bir Kap

Marine plastic waste is not only harmful to the environment, but it may also be contributing to the spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Bacteria that are discharged into the oceans through sewage and wastewater find a suitable environment to thrive on the biofilms that form on plastic waste.

According to Gunhild Hageskal, a Senior Research Scientist at the Norwegian science institute SINTEF, the bacteria present in sewage and wastewater form biofilms on plastic surfaces in the sea. These biofilms act as incubators for antimicrobial resistance, as bacteria exchange genetic elements when gathered in large numbers. This exchange enables the spread of resistant properties among bacteria.

Additionally, the wastewater may contain antimicrobial and chemical residues, while certain chemicals present in plastics can influence bacterial resistance development. In light of these concerns, researchers at SINTEF, in collaboration with NTNU and the University of Thessaly in Greece, have launched the PlastiSpread project. This project aims to investigate the extent of antimicrobial resistance spread through marine plastic waste.

The research will be conducted in Trondheim, Norway, in cooperation with Trondheim municipality and local wastewater treatment plants. To provide a global perspective, a similar study will be carried out in Greece, where antibiotic usage is twice as high as in Norway.

With a budget of NOK 12 million, the PlastiSpread project will be funded by the Research Council of Norway and coordinated by NTNU. SINTEF will serve as a project partner. The study will take place between July 2023 and July 2027, seeking to shed light on the relationship between marine plastic waste and the dissemination of antimicrobial resistance.

kaynaklar:

– Norwegian science institute SINTEF
– Research Council of Norway

