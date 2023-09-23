Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

ISRO, Chandrayaan-3'ün Vikram Lander'ı ve Pragyan Rover ile Bağlantı Kurmak İçin Çalışıyor

ByMafo Brescia

Eylül 23, 2023
ISRO, Chandrayaan-3'ün Vikram Lander'ı ve Pragyan Rover ile Bağlantı Kurmak İçin Çalışıyor

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently making efforts to re-establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3. According to ISRO, both the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are in a safe state and have been put into sleep mode for nearly a month. The organization remains hopeful in making contact with these lunar vehicles.

Chandrayaan-3 is an ambitious mission undertaken by ISRO to explore the lunar surface, specifically the South Pole of the moon. The Vikram lander was designed to touch down gently on the lunar surface, while the Pragyan rover was meant to carry out scientific experiments and analyze the lunar soil.

ISRO’s current efforts aim to awaken the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover from their sleep mode. Establishing communication with these vehicles would be a significant achievement, as it would enable ISRO to continue their mission and gather valuable scientific data from the moon.

The organization has not disclosed the reason behind the interruption in communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. However, they are actively working to rectify the situation and restore contact.

As ISRO continues its endeavors to establish contact with the lunar vehicles, the scientific community and space enthusiasts eagerly await further updates. The successful re-establishment of communication would mark a significant milestone in India’s space exploration efforts and pave the way for further advancements in lunar research.

kaynaklar:
– Hindustan Times Videos

By Mafo Brescia

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

ISRO'nun Aditya-L1 Misyonu: Dünya-Güneş L1 Noktasını Keşfetmek

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

NASA Kapsülü Asteroit Örneğini Güvenle Utah Çölüne Teslim Ediyor

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Sonbahar Ekinoksunun Önemi: Gece ve Gündüzün Mükemmel Dengede Olduğu Zaman

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kaçırdın

Bilim

ISRO'nun Aditya-L1 Misyonu: Dünya-Güneş L1 Noktasını Keşfetmek

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

NASA Kapsülü Asteroit Örneğini Güvenle Utah Çölüne Teslim Ediyor

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Sonbahar Ekinoksunun Önemi: Gece ve Gündüzün Mükemmel Dengede Olduğu Zaman

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Yeni Keşif: Satürn'ün Uydusu Enceladus Her Yere Su Püskürtüyor

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar