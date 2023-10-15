Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

Metalik Hidrojen Arayışı: Bilim adamları çığır açan bir malzeme yaratmaya yaklaşıyor

ByRobert Andrew

Ekim 15, 2023
Metalik Hidrojen Arayışı: Bilim adamları çığır açan bir malzeme yaratmaya yaklaşıyor

Scientists have long been fascinated with the idea of metallic hydrogen – a form of hydrogen that exhibits metallic properties such as conducting electricity. Theoretical physicists have postulated its existence since the late 1800s, and its presence in celestial bodies like Jupiter suggests that it may be possible to create metallic hydrogen under specific conditions. However, recreating these conditions on Earth has proven to be extremely challenging.

In 1935, physicists Eugene Wigner and Hillard Bell Huntington proposed that hydrogen could become metallic under high pressures of 25 gigapascals (GPa). Subsequent experiments have claimed to produce metallic hydrogen, but their results have been met with skepticism due to measurement issues and a lack of reproducibility.

One breakthrough came in 2019 when a study reported the creation of semimetallic hydrogen at 350 GPa. This achievement was made possible by using a diamond anvil cell to apply pressure to the hydrogen molecules. Experiments showed that as the pressure increased, the hydrogen molecules transitioned into solid hydrogen before eventually breaking apart to form an alkali metal with a single valence electron.

While solid metallic hydrogen has not yet been achieved, researchers have observed the darkening of hydrogen samples, indicating a closing of the “band gap” – the space between the conduction zone and the valence band. The metallic state of hydrogen could have intriguing properties, such as being a liquid and a superconductor.

However, the technological challenges of creating pure metallic hydrogen make it unlikely to be used in industry anytime soon. Instead, scientists are exploring hydrides, which are compounds made of a metal and hydrogen. Hydrides have shown promise as superconductors under lower pressures than pure hydrogen, although they are still not viable for practical applications.

The quest for metallic hydrogen continues, driven by the potential for groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in fields from electronics to energy production. While the challenges are significant, scientists remain hopeful that metallic hydrogen will one day become a reality.

kaynaklar:
- Live Science: “Why do magnets have north and south poles?”
- Energy Education: University of Calgary

By Robert Andrew

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

Yangın Güvenliği Devriminin Kıvılcımı: Sparx Holdings Grubu Akıllı Yağmurlama Sisteminin Tamamlanmasına Yaklaşıyor

Ekim 18, 2023 Mafo Brescia
Bilim

Nobel Ödülünün Kökeni ve Önemi

Ekim 18, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Süper Mercekleme Tekniği Mikroskopları Geleneksel Sınırların Ötesine Taşıyor

Ekim 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kaçırdın

Bilim

Yangın Güvenliği Devriminin Kıvılcımı: Sparx Holdings Grubu Akıllı Yağmurlama Sisteminin Tamamlanmasına Yaklaşıyor

Ekim 18, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Nobel Ödülünün Kökeni ve Önemi

Ekim 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Süper Mercekleme Tekniği Mikroskopları Geleneksel Sınırların Ötesine Taşıyor

Ekim 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Çerezlere Giriş ve Web Sitesi İşlevselliği Açısından Önemi

Ekim 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar