India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is embarking on its next groundbreaking mission with Shukrayaan-1. Unofficially known as “Shukrayaan-1,” this mission aims to unravel the mysteries of Venus, our planetary neighbor. ISRO’s vision for exploring Venus began back in 2012, and in 2017, preliminary studies were initiated after a significant budget increase. The agency invited payload proposals from research institutes, setting the stage for an ambitious mission that solidifies India’s position in space exploration.

The primary objective of Shukrayaan-1 is to study Venus comprehensively. The mission aims to assess Venus’s surface and atmosphere, analyze its geological composition, and explore the connection between solar radiation and surface particles. Venus has always been an intriguing planet due to its thick atmosphere, making it challenging to study its surface. By penetrating this veil, ISRO hopes to uncover the mysteries hidden beneath.

Shukrayaan-1 holds immense significance not just for India, but for the global scientific community. Researchers aim to gain insights into Earth’s history by studying Venus, often referred to as our “sister planet.” Recent discoveries of phosphine in Venus’s clouds have raised intriguing possibilities of microbial life existing in the planet’s cooler, high-altitude regions. While it is currently considered unlikely for life to thrive on Venus’s scorching surface, this discovery has ignited hope and curiosity about the potential for life beyond Earth.

As of now, ISRO has not disclosed the launch date or other crucial details of the Shukrayaan-1 mission. However, the anticipation is building within the scientific community and space enthusiasts due to ISRO’s successful track record. This mission represents another bold stride in planetary exploration, with the potential to unlock the secrets of Venus and offer insights into our neighboring planet’s past, as well as hints about the potential for life beyond Earth.

