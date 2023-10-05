Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

Gökbilimciler James Webb Uzay Teleskobu'nu Kullanarak Kaybolan Yıldızın Kalıntılarını Keşfediyor

ByGabriel Bota

Ekim 5, 2023
Gökbilimciler James Webb Uzay Teleskobu'nu Kullanarak Kaybolan Yıldızın Kalıntılarını Keşfediyor

Astronomers have made a fascinating discovery with the help of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). They have found evidence of a vanished star, known as N6946-BH1, which underwent a period of brightening in 2009, but instead of exploding into a supernova, it faded away. Previous attempts to observe the star using various telescopes were unsuccessful, but the advanced instruments on the JWST have revealed a bright infrared source that appears to be remnants of a dust shell surrounding the original star’s position.

This new finding challenges the hypothesis that N6946-BH1 became a black hole after collapsing, instead of triggering a supernova. The team studying the data gathered by JWST’s NIRCam and MIRI instruments also discovered that the source is not a single remnant object, but three distinct sources. This indicates that the past observations of the star were a blend of these three sources due to the insufficient resolution of previous telescopes.

The alternative explanation for the 2009 brightening is that it was caused by a stellar merger. The seemingly bright massive star was actually a star system that brightened as two stars merged and then dimmed. While the evidence leans towards the merger model, astronomers cannot entirely rule out the failed supernova model. This discovery adds complexity to our understanding of supernovae and the formation of stellar-mass black holes.

The ability of the JWST to distinguish multiple sources in a galaxy 22 million light-years away is impressive and offers hope that astronomers will be able to observe similar stars in the future. Further data collection will assist in confirming whether these events are stellar mergers or true failed supernovae, contributing to a better understanding of the final stages of stars as they evolve into stellar-mass black holes.

Source: Original article published by Universe Today

By Gabriel Bota

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

Hertzsprung-Russell Diyagramı: Astronomide Önemli Bir Araç

Ekim 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Çalışma Bulgularına Göre DNA Çalan Otlar Evrimsel Avantajlara Yol Açıyor

Ekim 8, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Bilim

Bu Hafta Sonu Draconid Meteor Yağmuruna Hazır Olun

Ekim 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kaçırdın

Bilim

Hertzsprung-Russell Diyagramı: Astronomide Önemli Bir Araç

Ekim 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Çalışma Bulgularına Göre DNA Çalan Otlar Evrimsel Avantajlara Yol Açıyor

Ekim 8, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Bu Hafta Sonu Draconid Meteor Yağmuruna Hazır Olun

Ekim 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

JAXA'nın SLIM Misyonu Ay'ın Görüntüsünü Benzersiz Bir Bakış Noktasından Yakaladı

Ekim 8, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar