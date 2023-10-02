Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

Adli Yüz Yeniden Yapılanmasında Yeni Gelişmeler

ByGabriel Bota

Ekim 2, 2023
Adli Yüz Yeniden Yapılanmasında Yeni Gelişmeler

A new advancement in forensic facial reconstruction has been announced in Stark County, Ohio, by Attorney General Dave Yost. This technology aims to provide law enforcement and the public with alternative images of unidentified persons in order to generate more leads and solve cold cases.

Traditionally, forensic artists like Sam Molnar from Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) would sculpt heads and faces of the unidentified using clay on top of 3D printed copies of their skulls. However, this process was time-consuming, as it required driving the skull to a medical center for CT scanning and then 3D printing the file.

Now, a partnership between BCI and The Ohio State University has led to the development of a computer program by graphics researcher Jeremy Patterson and 3D animator Dean Hensley. This program uses photogrammetry to create a scaled 3D rendering of objects, including human skulls. Instead of relying on expensive specialized equipment, this program only requires a series of iPhone photos taken from different angles.

With this technology, Molnar can now take images of the skull on her cell phone and send them to Patterson and Hensley. They quickly create the 3D model with much less data than a traditional CT scan, resulting in a faster printing process.

These advancements have already made a significant impact in solving cold cases. By reducing the time it takes to obtain a 3D printed copy of the skull, investigations can move forward more quickly. In partnership with animation technology, forensic facial reconstruction has become a powerful tool for law enforcement, providing them with a new way to identify and give faces to the unidentified.

kaynaklar:

- Additive Technologies for Facial Reconstruction – Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation

- Advancements in Forensic Facial Reconstruction – Ohio Eyalet Üniversitesi

By Gabriel Bota

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

Enerji Verimli Üre Üretimi İçin Yeni Yöntem Keşfedildi

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Antik Mimari Teknik, Metal-Organik Çerçeve Performansını Artırmada Yeni Yaklaşıma İlham Veriyor

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Kişiselleştirilmiş Bir Web Deneyimi İçin Çerez Tercihlerini Yönetmenin Önemi

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kaçırdın

Bilim

Enerji Verimli Üre Üretimi İçin Yeni Yöntem Keşfedildi

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Antik Mimari Teknik, Metal-Organik Çerçeve Performansını Artırmada Yeni Yaklaşıma İlham Veriyor

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Kişiselleştirilmiş Bir Web Deneyimi İçin Çerez Tercihlerini Yönetmenin Önemi

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Güney Koreli Araştırmacılar Hükümetin Araştırma Bütçesinde Önerilen Kesintileri Protesto Etti

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar