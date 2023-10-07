Gök Gösterisine Tanıklık Fırsatı: Halkalı Güneş Tutulması

A celestial wonder will grace the skies on October 14, captivating the hearts of millions in the U.S. as well as individuals in Central and South America. The event, known as the annular solar eclipse, will provide a breathtaking view for some, who will witness the moon passing in front of the sun, creating a mesmerizing “ring of fire” effect. Others will be fortunate to catch a partial solar eclipse, as a section of the moon traverses our radiant star. The partial eclipse will be visible in all 48 contiguous states of the U.S.

However, it is crucial to remember that staring directly at the sun during an annular solar eclipse can be dangerous and cause severe eye injuries. According to NASA, specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing is essential to ensure safety. Even using a camera or telescope to view the eclipse without proper filters can lead to instant eye damage. Thus, it is imperative to exercise caution and take necessary precautions.

To observe the annular solar eclipse safely, one must use approved safety glasses or solar viewers that meet the international standard “ISO 12312-2.” Damaged or scratched viewers should be avoided, and they can be worn over regular glasses if needed. It is crucial not to remove the viewers until you have turned away from the sun.

If you do not have eclipse glasses, there are alternative methods to view the eclipse indirectly. NASA suggests constructing a pinhole projector as a safe way to witness the phenomenon. Additionally, it is essential to be cautious when purchasing eclipse glasses or solar viewers online. The American Astronomical Society (AAS) provides a list of vetted sellers to ensure that you are purchasing reliable and safe products.

While the full annular eclipse will be visible along a trajectory from Oregon through Texas, those outside this path can still experience a partial eclipse. The Great American Eclipse website offers maps and schedules for different regions, indicating when and where the eclipse can be seen.

This upcoming event on October 14, 2023, will mark the last annular solar eclipse visible from the U.S. until June 21, 2039. Embrace the opportunity to witness this celestial spectacle but remember to prioritize safety to truly appreciate the wonders of the cosmos.

Source: NASA (https://science.nasa.gov/)