Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

Mars Okyanuslarını ve Manyetik Alanını Neden Kaybetti?

ByGabriel Bota

Ekim 12, 2023
Mars Okyanuslarını ve Manyetik Alanını Neden Kaybetti?

The surface of Mars is known for being barren and dry, but evidence suggests that billions of years ago, the northern hemisphere of the planet was covered by a massive ocean. However, today Mars is a desert with no trace of its once vast bodies of water. Researchers from the University of Tokyo have shed light on the reason behind Mars losing its oceans and magnetic field.

Unlike Mars, the Earth is protected by a strong magnetic field, which shields it from the harmful radiation emitted by the Sun. This magnetic field plays a crucial role in preserving our atmosphere and preventing the oceans from evaporating and being lost to space, as happened on Mars.

The research team led by Shunpei Yokoo simulated the core of Mars in a laboratory and found that the separation of iron-sulfur and iron-hydrogen liquids within the core is similar to what occurs on Earth, but with a significant difference in temperature. On Mars, the liquids separate due to the lower temperatures within its core, leading to convective currents that form a protective magnetic field. However, once the liquids fully separate, the currents cease, and the magnetic field vanishes, resulting in the stripping of the atmosphere and the disappearance of the oceans.

These findings have implications for the search for habitable exoplanets. While the presence of liquid water on a planet’s surface is a common metric for habitability, the strength of its magnetic field should also be considered. The Earth’s strong magnetic field may be relatively rare in the universe, making planets with similar conditions for supporting water and life less common.

Kaynaklar: Doğa İletişimi

By Gabriel Bota

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

Uzaydan Sonra Yaşam: Yerçekimine Uyum Sağlamak ve Rekorlar Kırmak

Ekim 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

NASA'nın Psyche Uzay Aracı Metal Asteroit Görevine Başlıyor

Ekim 14, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Bilim

Güneş Tutulmasının Hava Koşullarına Etkisi

Ekim 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kaçırdın

Bilim

Uzaydan Sonra Yaşam: Yerçekimine Uyum Sağlamak ve Rekorlar Kırmak

Ekim 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

NASA'nın Psyche Uzay Aracı Metal Asteroit Görevine Başlıyor

Ekim 14, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Güneş Tutulmasının Hava Koşullarına Etkisi

Ekim 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

NASA'nın Psyche Uzay Aracı Metal Asteroide Yolculuğa Başlıyor

Ekim 14, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar