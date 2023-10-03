Elektrikle Ateşlenen Yakıt: Daha Güvenli Bir Alternatif

Summary: Researchers at the University of California – Riverside have developed a new fuel that can only ignite with the application of electric current. This fuel offers enhanced safety as it does not react to flames and cannot start accidental fires. By controlling the voltage, the team was able to vaporize and extinguish the fuel, providing greater control over combustion. The fuel is based on an ionic liquid, which has a lower melting point and low vapor pressure. It can also be blended with conventional fuels while retaining its non-flammable properties. However, further research is needed to determine its efficiency in different engines and to test its commercial viability.

The newly developed fuel is based on an ionic liquid that has been modified to only ignite with an electric voltage, making it much safer to control. It can be blended with conventional fuels without losing its non-flammable characteristics. This fuel does not react to flames and eliminates the risk of accidental fires during storage or transport.

The researchers modified the formula of the ionic liquid by replacing chlorine with perchlorate. They found that the resulting liquid could be ignited with a lighter flame after applying an electric voltage. When the current was shut off, the flame extinguished, allowing the process to be repeated multiple times.

The application of more voltage to the liquid resulted in larger flames with higher energy output, suggesting that this approach could be used as a metering or throttling system in an engine. The fuel has the potential to be used in any type of vehicle, but further research is needed to determine its efficiency and viability in different engines.

While the ionic liquid fuel offers immense safety benefits, it would require further research and development to determine its commercial viability. The fuel would need to be tested in various engines and its efficiency would need to be evaluated. Additionally, more research is needed to understand the percentage of the ionic liquid that can be mixed with conventional fuel without compromising its non-flammable characteristics.

Despite the potential higher cost of production, the researchers believe that the safety benefits of this fuel outweigh the financial considerations. By making fuel safer and eliminating the risk of accidental fires, there is a significant advantage that goes beyond the financial bottom line.

Source: OilPrice.com [No URL]