Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

Modern Kuşların Tüyleri Dinozor Atalarından Proteinleri Miras Aldı

ByRobert Andrew

Ekim 2, 2023
Modern Kuşların Tüyleri Dinozor Atalarından Proteinleri Miras Aldı

Scientists have recently discovered that modern birds’ feathers inherited proteins from their dinosaur ancestors. This revelation suggests that some species of feathered dinosaurs were capable of using their feathers to glide.

Previous research had suggested that dinosaur feathers contained proteins that made them more flexible compared to those of modern birds. Most dinosaur feathers were composed of alpha-keratin proteins, which provided flexibility. On the other hand, bird feathers are predominantly made up of beta-keratin proteins, which strengthen them for flight.

However, researchers from University College Cork (UCC) now believe that this theory might be based on degradation caused by fossilization, leading to a misunderstanding. According to their findings, the proteins in dinosaur feathers have remained unchanged for 125 million years, suggesting that these feathers were actually stiff and provided the ability to glide.

The study involved scientists from the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Light Source (SSRL) at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Researchers used advanced technology to analyze the proteins in fossilized feathers and compare them to modern bird feathers.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the evolution of feathers and flight in birds and their dinosaur ancestors. It challenges previous assumptions about the properties of dinosaur feathers, highlighting the complexity of these fascinating creatures.

kaynaklar:
– Cork Üniversite Koleji (UCC)
– Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Light Source (SSRL), at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.

By Robert Andrew

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

Enerji Verimli Üre Üretimi İçin Yeni Yöntem Keşfedildi

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Antik Mimari Teknik, Metal-Organik Çerçeve Performansını Artırmada Yeni Yaklaşıma İlham Veriyor

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Kişiselleştirilmiş Bir Web Deneyimi İçin Çerez Tercihlerini Yönetmenin Önemi

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kaçırdın

Bilim

Enerji Verimli Üre Üretimi İçin Yeni Yöntem Keşfedildi

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Antik Mimari Teknik, Metal-Organik Çerçeve Performansını Artırmada Yeni Yaklaşıma İlham Veriyor

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Kişiselleştirilmiş Bir Web Deneyimi İçin Çerez Tercihlerini Yönetmenin Önemi

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Güney Koreli Araştırmacılar Hükümetin Araştırma Bütçesinde Önerilen Kesintileri Protesto Etti

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar