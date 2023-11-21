Unraveling the Mystery of a Mysterious Crashing Chinese Rocket into the Moon

Last year, the moon witnessed an unusual event when a man-made object collided with its surface, generating a distinct double crater. Initial speculation swirled around the possibility that the object was a fragment of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. However, subsequent investigations have led scientists to believe that the object, dubbed WE0913A, was connected to China’s Chang’e 5-T1 lunar mission and might be a discarded Chinese rocket booster.

Intrigued by this mysterious crash, a team of experts from esteemed institutions such as the University of Arizona, the California Institute of Technology, Project Pluto, and the Planetary Science Institute embarked on a mission to uncover the truth. By utilizing ground-based telescopes, they meticulously tracked the trajectory of WE0913A and concluded that it originated from a Chinese Long March rocket deployed during the 2014 Chang’e 5-T1 mission.

More intriguingly, their investigation discovered clues suggesting that the abandoned rocket stage possibly carried an undisclosed payload, adding an extra layer of enigma to the incident. As WE0913A descended towards the moon’s surface, it exhibited an orderly rolling tumble instead of the anticipated wobbling motion. Experts postulate that the object’s stable rotation indicates the presence of a significant counterweight balancing the two engines on one side of the rocket stage.

Tanner Campbell, a doctoral student from the University of Arizona’s Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering Department, explained, “We performed a torque balance analysis, which showed that this amount of weight would have moved the rocket’s center of gravity by a few inches—it wasn’t nearly enough to account for its stable rotation. That’s what leads us to think that there must have been something more mounted to the front.”

Furthermore, the scientists were captivated by the formation of the twin craters resulting from the Chinese rocket’s impact. The presence of two equally-sized craters, an eastern one measuring approximately 18 meters wide and a western one spanning about 16 meters, puzzled the researchers. Campbell remarked, “We know that in the case of Chang’e 5 T1, its impact was almost straight down, and to get those two craters of about the same size, you need two roughly equal masses that are apart from each other.”

Ultimately, the mystery of the undisclosed payload remains unsolved, leaving room for speculation and imaginative conjecture. The enigmatic crash of the Chinese rocket into the moon serves as a reminder of the mysteries and wonders that await exploration within our cosmic neighborhood.

