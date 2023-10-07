Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

Chandrayaan-3'ün Ay'a İniş Aracı ve Rover'ının Sonu

ByMafo Brescia

Ekim 7, 2023
Chandrayaan-3'ün Ay'a İniş Aracı ve Rover'ının Sonu

India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, may have come to a close as there is no hope of reviving the moon lander and rover, according to space scientist A S Kiran Kumar. Efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been unsuccessful, signaling a possible end to the mission.

Chandrayaan-3 made history on August 23 as India became the fourth country to achieve a soft landing near the lunar south pole. The lander and rover were put into sleep mode on September 4 and 2, respectively, before the moon’s sunset in the hopes that they would awaken at the next sunrise on September 22. However, no signals have been received from them thus far.

The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 have already been achieved, including demonstrating a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface and conducting in-situ scientific experiments. The lander and rover operated for one lunar daylight period, which is equivalent to about 14 earth days.

While the revival of the lander and rover would have been a bonus, the mission has already provided valuable data about the moon’s south pole. This information will benefit future missions in terms of knowledge and planning activities in the region.

Following the success of Chandrayaan-3, there may be future missions, including a sample-return mission. However, the timeframe for such a venture is uncertain and depends on overall planning and resource availability.

In conclusion, although there is no hope of reviving the Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover, the mission has made significant achievements and paved the way for future lunar exploration by India.

Source: ABP Live

By Mafo Brescia

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

Ağaç Halkaları Günümüz Medeniyetini Yıkabilecek Şiddetli Güneş Fırtınasının Kanıtını Gösteriyor

Ekim 10, 2023 Mafo Brescia
Bilim

Yeni Keşfedilen 120 Milyon Yıllık Tektonik Plaka: Pontus Plakası

Ekim 10, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Bilim

Rusya'nın ISS'deki Nauka Modülünde Soğutma Sistemi Sızıntısı Yaşandı

Ekim 10, 2023 Mafo Brescia

Kaçırdın

Bilim

Ağaç Halkaları Günümüz Medeniyetini Yıkabilecek Şiddetli Güneş Fırtınasının Kanıtını Gösteriyor

Ekim 10, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Yeni Keşfedilen 120 Milyon Yıllık Tektonik Plaka: Pontus Plakası

Ekim 10, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Rusya'nın ISS'deki Nauka Modülünde Soğutma Sistemi Sızıntısı Yaşandı

Ekim 10, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Voyager Sondaları: Hala Kozmosu Keşfediyoruz

Ekim 10, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar