Axiom Space, ISS'ye Ax-3 Görevine Hazırlanıyor

Axiom Space is gearing up for its forthcoming Ax-3 mission, set to launch in January aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft bound for the International Space Station (ISS). The mission will be commanded by former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, who will lead a crew consisting of three customers: Walter Villadei of Italy, Alper Gezeravcı of Turkey, and Marcus Wandt of Sweden.

During a recent briefing, López-Alegría and his crewmates discussed the training regimen for the projected two-week mission. They emphasized that the training for Ax-3 has been refined based on the lessons learned from Axiom Space’s previous missions, such as Ax-1, which López-Alegría commanded in 2021. One notable change in the training is a stronger focus on optimizing the crew’s time management skills while on the ISS, recognizing it as a crucial aspect of their operations. This adjustment is aimed at enabling López-Alegría to offer more effective assistance to his crewmates and reduce their reliance on the professional astronauts onboard.

The crew’s strong background as military pilots has also proved to be advantageous. All four members of the team have experience as military pilots, with Gezeravcı and Villadei currently serving in their countries’ air forces. This extensive training and experience have adequately prepared them for the mission to the ISS.

The ongoing training, which commenced approximately six months ago, has been supported by the crew’s previous experience in military aircraft, lending them a significant advantage throughout the training process. Villadei, who will serve as the pilot for Ax-3, brings valuable experience from his flight to space in June on Virgin Galactic’s first commercial SpaceShipTwo mission, Galactic 01. This suborbital flight enabled him to test skills and approaches that could be applied on a later ISS mission.

Overall, the crew is confident in their training and feels well-prepared for the Ax-3 mission. Wandt, the “reserve” astronaut selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) less than a year ago, mentioned that his training has been progressing at a rapid pace. Although he hasn’t completed the full ESA astronaut training program yet, he is building upon the mission training from Axiom Space and feels confident in his abilities.

In conclusion, Axiom Space has refined the training program for its upcoming Ax-3 mission to ensure the crew’s readiness and optimize their operations on the ISS. By focusing on time management and leveraging the crew’s military pilot backgrounds, Axiom Space is poised for another successful private astronaut mission to the ISS.

kaynaklar:

– Kaynak Makale: Yok

– Axiom Space: N/A