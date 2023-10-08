Şehir hayatı

Bilim

Volkanik Kraterleri Keşfetmek: Astronotlar Gelecekteki Uzay Görevleri İçin Eğitim Veriyor

ByMafo Brescia

Ekim 8, 2023
Three astronauts from different space agencies recently took part in a simulated expedition in Lanzarote, Spain, to search for interesting rocks at the rim of a volcanic crater. The team consisted of NASA astronaut candidate Jessica Wittner, Takuya Onishi from Japan’s space agency JAXA, and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

The astronauts explored the rim of Caldera Blanca, an ancient volcano, where they collected samples and documented their findings. The volcanic remnants provided a unique opportunity for the astronauts to study rocks from Earth’s interior, preparing them for future missions to other planetary bodies.

Thomas Pesquet expressed his excitement about the geology training course, stating that the volcanic landscape in Lanzarote resembled the surface of the Moon or Mars. The astronauts did not wear spacesuits during the field trips but used a kit containing scientific analysis tools, such as spectrometers and microscopes connected to an all-in-one tool called the Electronic Field Book.

Throughout the training, the crew members switched roles, allowing them to gain experience in various aspects of space exploration. The ESA Electronic Field Book, equipped with a microscope, played a crucial role in documenting and observing the samples collected during the simulated expedition.

This training exercise in Lanzarote is part of the ESA PANGAEA course, which focuses on geology and prepares astronauts for future missions beyond Earth. The course aims to provide an immersive and realistic experience that simulates the challenges and conditions astronauts may encounter in space exploration.

Overall, this simulated expedition in Lanzarote allowed the astronauts to practice their skills in sample collection, analysis, and documentation. The experience gained will contribute to their readiness for future space missions and further our understanding of the geological features of other planetary bodies.

By Mafo Brescia

