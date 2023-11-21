Yeni Asteroidlere Saanich Yarımadası Sakinlerinin İsmi Verildi

Astronomy enthusiasts in the Saanich Peninsula have something to celebrate as two local residents, Chris Gainor and Lauri Roche, were recently honored by the International Astronomy Union. The duo joined a distinguished list of 38 individuals who had asteroids named after them, cementing their contributions to the field.

Gainor, a resident of Sidney, expressed his surprise upon receiving the news. He noted that this was a unique and unexpected honor, which he is still trying to fully comprehend. His asteroid, named 20041 Gainor, resides in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, completing one orbit around the sun every four years.

With an impressive background encompassing journalism, presidency of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, and authorship of numerous books and papers on space exploration, Gainor sees this honor as recognition for his extensive body of work. He humbly acknowledges the significance of his contribution to the field.

Roche, a resident of Brentwood Bay, has dedicated decades to educating people about space. Her asteroid, named 20035 Lauriroche, has yet to be observed due to its current position on the other side of the sun. Gainor mentioned that even when the asteroid is closer to Earth, it would require a powerful telescope to view it.

As an active member of the Friends of the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory and former president of the Victoria chapter of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, Roche has made significant contributions to popularizing astronomy in the region. Gainor commends her for her dedication and accomplishments.

Both Gainor and Roche look forward to catching a glimpse of their respective asteroids in the future. Gainor expressed the possibility of using the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory’s telescope to observe his asteroid when it is better positioned for visibility.

This honor not only highlights the achievements of these local residents but also shines a light on the passion and dedication that individuals in the Saanich Peninsula have for the field of astronomy.

1. How were these asteroids named?

The International Astronomy Union named the asteroids after Chris Gainor and Lauri Roche to honor their contributions to the field of astronomy.

2. What is the main asteroid belt?

The main asteroid belt is a region located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, where numerous asteroids can be found.

3. Can these asteroids be seen from Earth?

At the moment, the asteroids are on the other side of the sun and are not visible. Even when they are closer, they require powerful telescopes to observe.

4. What are the achievements of Chris Gainor and Lauri Roche?

Chris Gainor has a diverse background, including journalism, presidency of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, and authorship of books and papers on space exploration. Lauri Roche has dedicated decades to educating people about space and has been actively involved in various astronomical organizations.