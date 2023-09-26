India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1, is on its way to the Earth-Sun L1 point, and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has conducted a situational awareness analysis of this location. The Earth-Sun L1 point is a Lagrange point, which is a unique location in space where the gravitational force of two massive bodies, in this case the Sun and Earth, precisely equals the centripetal force required for a small object like a spacecraft to move with them.

According to ISRO, Lagrange points are ideal locations for spacecraft because they require minimal orbit corrections and fuel to maintain the desired orbit. There are five Lagrange points for any combination of two orbital bodies, with L1, L2, and L3 being dynamically unstable points and L4 and L5 being stable points.

The Earth-Sun L1 point, specifically, is significant because it is situated between the Sun and Earth, allowing continuous observations of both primary bodies, continuous communication with Earth, and an unobstructed view of celestial bodies. Aditya-L1, which will act as a solar observatory around the L1 point, will operate in a “Halo orbit” that involves an out-of-plane motion component relative to the Sun and Earth.

ISRO highlights the importance of conducting close approach assessments and orbit determination for spacecraft in the Lagrange Point Orbit to ensure safety and avoid potential collisions with neighboring spacecraft. Past missions, such as the International Sun-Earth Explorer (ISEE-3), the Genesis mission, and the Gravity Recovery and Interior Recovery (GRAIL) mission, have utilized the L1 point and contributed to our understanding of space and ability to monitor space weather events.

The Earth-Sun L1 point is also home to several operational spacecraft that provide early warnings for adverse space weather events, protecting orbiting space assets and ground-based infrastructure. ISRO plans to periodically analyze the situational awareness of the L1 point with the support of NASA-JPL.

Sources: ISRO, NASA