Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Balita

Inilunsad ng TheScore Bet ang Fall Marketing Campaign na Nagha-highlight sa Pinagsanib na Media at Karanasan sa Pagtaya

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septiyembre 7, 2023
Inilunsad ng TheScore Bet ang Fall Marketing Campaign na Nagha-highlight sa Pinagsanib na Media at Karanasan sa Pagtaya

TheScore Bet has introduced its Fall marketing campaign in Ontario, coinciding with the start of the NFL season. The campaign focuses on the brand’s unique combination of media and betting, featuring two new commercial spots that highlight the intuitive and streamlined betting experience offered exclusively by theScore and theScore Bet.

The commercials feature characters representing theScore and theScore Bet, showcasing how the brand seamlessly provides relevant betting content and markets to help bettors make informed wagers. By integrating cutting-edge media and betting platforms, theScore Bet ensures that customers have access to comprehensive data and analysis, personalized markets, and the ability to place wagers within one ecosystem.

“This new campaign underscores one of our fundamental product differentiators – a fully synced media and betting experience between theScore media app and theScore Bet sportsbook,” explained Aubrey Levy, SVP of content and marketing at theScore. “We believe that when media and betting are integrated properly, it enhances the user experience. These commercials highlight how our products bring together media and betting in one intelligent ecosystem, setting us apart from other offerings.”

In addition to the television commercials, the marketing campaign includes digital and out-of-home assets. theScore Bet collaborated with Toronto-based marketing agency Diamond on the creative and strategy for the campaign. The commercials were directed by The Director Brothers, known for their expertise in comedy.

Jordan Cohen, creative director at Diamond, emphasized the effectiveness of theScore Bet’s integrated approach to betting. “With theScore Bet and theScore’s comprehensive sports data and analysis, making informed bets becomes a seamless experience. As a key differentiator in the category, it was important to convey that message clearly through this campaign.”

Pinagmumulan:

– Original article by theScore Bet (no URL provided)

– theScore Bet marketing team

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kaugnay na Post

Balita

Mag-pre-Order ng Super Mario Bros. Wonder at Kumuha ng Eksklusibong Bonus Item sa GameStop

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Balita

Pag-unlock sa Potensyal ng Malaking Data sa Industriya ng Telekomunikasyon ng Europe

Septiyembre 9, 2023
Balita

Pagbabago sa Proseso ng Pagbebenta: Paano Pinapalakas ng mga Global Sales Enablement Platform ang Mga Negosyo

Septiyembre 9, 2023

Naiwan ka

Teknolohiya

Mga Tip at Sagot para sa Wordle

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Balita

Mag-pre-Order ng Super Mario Bros. Wonder at Kumuha ng Eksklusibong Bonus Item sa GameStop

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Lumilikha ang mga Mananaliksik ng "Walang Utak" na Malambot na Robot na Nag-navigate sa Mga Kumplikadong Kapaligiran

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Balita

Pag-unlock sa Potensyal ng Malaking Data sa Industriya ng Telekomunikasyon ng Europe

Septiyembre 9, 2023 0 Comments