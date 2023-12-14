In a highly anticipated remastered version of The Last of Us Part 2, which is set to be released on January 19, 2024, an exciting discovery has been made regarding the game’s protagonist, Ellie. The original game left fans in suspense about Ellie’s last name, but it has finally been confirmed in the remastered edition.

While browsing through a trailer for the new roguelike mode, a Reddit user by the name of tomdurnell spotted a small detail that caught their attention. It was a name tag on Ellie’s space suit, barely visible but readable as “E. Williams.” This discovery marks the first in-game confirmation of Ellie’s full name.

Interestingly, Naughty Dog, the developer of The Last of Us Part 2, had previously revealed Ellie’s last name through interviews with co-president Neil Druckmann and in design documents and the Japanese game manual. However, this is the first time that it has actually been shown within the game itself.

The remastered version of the game introduces the No Return roguelike mode, in which players can battle through waves of enemies across different maps while gradually growing more powerful. As a bonus, Ellie’s space suit will be available as a costume in this mode, allowing players to enjoy some creative liberty with character customization.

The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered not only brings the game to the PlayStation 5 but also includes several additional features. These include three Lost Levels with developer commentary, guitar free play, graphical enhancements, DualSense integration, and more. Players who already own the game on PlayStation 4 can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for a small fee.

Fans of The Last of Us series can finally put an end to the speculation surrounding Ellie’s last name. With the upcoming release of the remastered version, players will get a chance to delve deeper into Ellie’s world and uncover new aspects of her character.