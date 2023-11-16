Amazon’s Black Friday 2023 deals are set to officially launch on November 17, but the retailer is already offering exciting early sales and deals to kick off the shopping season. Following its Prime Big Deal Days event last month, Amazon is now joining other major retailers in releasing steep early Black Friday savings.

Unlike Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days, anyone can shop Amazon’s Black Friday deals, although the retailer does offer some exclusive invite-only deals for Prime members. Prime members also have the opportunity to earn 5% cash back on all purchases at Amazon and Whole Foods by signing up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card.

Here are some of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals you don’t want to miss:

1. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max – The latest iteration of the Fire Stick with 16GB of storage, perfect for streaming movies and TV shows.

2. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II – Enjoy high-quality noise-canceling headphones with up to six hours of battery life on a single charge.

3. Grace & Stella Moisturizing Eye Masks – Combat dry, flaky under eyes with these cooling under-eye patches that reduce puffiness and hydrate the skin.

4. Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch – Stay on top of your health and fitness goals with this versatile smartwatch that analyzes various health metrics.

5. Embark Dog DNA Test Kit – Discover your pet’s breed and screen for potential health conditions using this comprehensive dog DNA test kit.

6. Bissell CleanView Swivel Pet Reach Vacuum – Keep your home clean and pet hair-free with this powerful vacuum designed specifically for pet owners.

7. Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine – Enjoy a delicious cup of coffee or espresso with this convenient single-serve coffee maker and milk frother.

8. Kasa Smart Plug HS103P – Take control of your devices remotely using this staff-favorite smart plug and companion app.

9. Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer – Cook crispy and healthier meals with this large-capacity air fryer that offers seven one-touch programs.

10. Google Nest Learning Thermostat – Save energy and enjoy personalized comfort with this smart thermostat that learns your routine and adjusts accordingly.

In addition to these deals, Amazon is also offering discounts on a wide range of other products, including Wi-Fi routers, holiday decor, Ring doorbells, Logitech devices, Fire TV streaming devices, Blink smart home products, and All-Clad cookware.

Get ready to snag these incredible deals and kickstart your holiday shopping season with Amazon’s early Black Friday savings.

FAQ

Can anyone shop Amazon’s Black Friday deals?

Yes, anyone can shop Amazon’s Black Friday deals, although some exclusive invite-only deals are available for Prime members.

What are the benefits of signing up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card?

Prime members can earn 5% cash back on all purchases at Amazon and Whole Foods by signing up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, in addition to other perks.

Are there any early Black Friday sales to watch out for on Amazon?

Yes, Amazon is offering early Black Friday sales on various products, including eero mesh Wi-Fi routers, holiday decor, Ring doorbells and cameras, Logitech devices, Fire TV streaming devices, Blink smart home doorbells and cameras, and All-Clad cookware.