Authorities in La Porte, Texas, have confirmed that a toxic gas leak at Altivia Chemicals’ plant has been contained. The incident resulted in eight people being taken to the hospital for treatment, although their condition is currently unknown. A shelter-in-place order that was implemented as a precaution has since been lifted.

Altivia Chemicals reported that they were working to contain the leak of phosgene gas, and local emergency management agencies ordered nearby residents and five neighboring chemical facilities to shelter in place. However, the La Porte office of emergency management (LPOEM) later stated that there were no detectable amounts of hazardous products near or downwind of the facility.

Although this incident was of concern, Ana Parras, executive co-director at Texas Environmental Justice Advocacy Services, noted that such occurrences are not uncommon. Chemical plants in Texas, like Altivia Chemicals, have experienced an increase in incidents related to the production of chemicals for plastic manufacturing.

Phosgene, the gas involved in the leak, is commonly used in the manufacturing of chemicals, pesticides, and pharmaceuticals. It is a colorless gas with a suffocating odor and can cause various health issues, including vomiting, breathing difficulty, chest pain, and frostbite in its liquid state.

Other nearby chemical facilities, including those owned by Halliburton and Stepan, also lifted their shelter-in-place orders following the containment of the leak. The cause of the leak was determined to be a ruptured pressure release device, and Altivia Chemicals has temporarily shut down all processes at its La Porte facility.

While incidents like these highlight the potential risks associated with chemical manufacturing, it is crucial for companies and authorities to prioritize safety measures and emergency response protocols to prevent and mitigate such incidents.

Magbasa pa sa Web Story: Chemical Leak Contained at Texas Plant