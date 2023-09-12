Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Inihayag ng European Space Agency ang Mga Panghuling Larawan ng Nagniningas na Pagbaba ng Spacecraft na Naka-profile sa Hangin

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septiyembre 12, 2023
The European Space Agency (ESA) has unveiled the last images of its pioneering spacecraft, Aeolus, as it descends into the Earth’s atmosphere. Aeolus, named after the Greek god of winds, marked the first satellite dedicated to tracking terrestrial winds for climate studies and meteorology.

The ESA released an animation composed of the final eight radar images captured by Aeolus. The visuals demonstrate how the spacecraft started tumbling as it interacted with the Earth’s atmosphere at nearly orbital speed. These images serve as a farewell to the mission and its enduring legacy.

Before its descent, Aeolus executed an assisted reentry by progressively lowering its orbit using its remaining fuel and subsequently turning off its instruments. This remarkable feat made it the first spacecraft to attempt such a maneuver. The spacecraft’s final orders were given on August 28, after which the Fraunhofer Institute in Germany utilized its TIRA radar antenna to track Aeolus for approximately four minutes, producing the colors indicating radar signal intensity.

Following the reentry, around 80% of Aeolus burned up upon its descent, leaving only 20% of the satellite intact as it ventured over Antarctica. The reentry operation aimed to test new methods to reduce the risks associated with debris reaching Earth. It successfully diminished the low risk and decreased the uncontrolled time in orbit, lowering the potential for collisions with other satellites.

The knowledge gained from this reentry will aid in formulating end-of-life plans for future missions. Aeolus exemplifies the importance of sustainable spaceflight and responsible operations, with the ESA extending its guidance for as long as possible during the mission.

