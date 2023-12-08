Bagong Pagpaplano sa Pagreretiro: Isaalang-alang ang Mga Buwis ng Estado sa Mga Benepisyo ng Social Security

Summary: Retirement planning involves various factors, and state taxes on Social Security benefits shouldn’t be overlooked. While 38 states in the US don’t tax Social Security, 12 states do impose taxes on at least some residents. Understanding the specific rules and thresholds in these states is essential for retirees. Here is a breakdown of some of the 12 states and their tax requirements.

Colorado: Taxable Social Security income is based on federal tax return amounts. Taxpayers under 65 with more than $20,000 in taxable benefits will owe 4.4% state tax. Those aged 65 and older are exempt.

Connecticut: Those with an adjusted gross income (AGI) above $75,000 (single) or $100,000 (joint) are subject to state taxes on a portion of Social Security benefits, ranging from 5.5% to 6.99%.

Kansas: Taxpayers with an AGI exceeding $75,000 will owe a state tax of 5.7% on Social Security income that is also subject to federal income tax.

Minnesota: Residents with an AGI above $78,000 (single) or $100,000 (joint) may have a portion of their Social Security income subject to state taxes, ranging from 6.8% to 9.85%.

Missouri: Those with an AGI exceeding $85,000 (single) or $100,000 (joint) will be taxed at a rate of 5.4% on the part of their Social Security income above those thresholds. Note that Missouri plans to eliminate Social Security taxes in 2024.

Montana: Residents with an AGI above $25,000 (single) or $32,000 (joint) may owe taxes on up to 85% of their Social Security income.

Nebraska: Social Security benefits subject to federal taxes will also be subject to state income tax, ranging from 3.51% to 6.84%. The state is phasing out Social Security taxation by 2025.

New Mexico, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia also have specific tax requirements based on various income thresholds.

It’s important for retirees to recognize the implications of state taxes on their Social Security benefits. Consulting with a tax professional or conducting additional research will help individuals plan accordingly.

Disclaimer: This article only provides an overview of state tax regulations and should not be considered as individual tax advice.

