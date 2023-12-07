Ang Realme GT5 Pro: Isang Flagship Contender na may Mga Kahanga-hangang Feature

The Realme GT5 Pro has made its much-anticipated debut in China. Boasting a stunning design, this flagship smartphone shares several components with the OnePlus 12. However, it stands on its own with a range of impressive features and capabilities.

Under the hood, the Realme GT5 Pro houses the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for exceptional performance. It is paired with either 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and offers storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or a whopping 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. To ensure efficient cooling, the device incorporates a 12,000mm2 vapor chamber, providing optimal thermal management.

The Realme GT5 Pro showcases a sleek vegan leather back available in Red Rock and Bright Moon colors, along with a textured glass-finished Starry Night option. At the front, you’ll find a mesmerizing 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2780x1264px. This display offers a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of 2,160Hz, and an incredible maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. With manual control, the panel can reach up to 1,000 nits, and with auto brightness, it goes up to 1,600 nits. Additionally, a fingerprint scanner is seamlessly embedded into the panel.

Similar to the OnePlus 12, the Realme GT5 Pro features an impressive 5,400 mAh battery. It supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring fast and convenient power replenishment.

The camera setup on the Realme GT5 Pro is noteworthy, with a 50 MP LYT-808 1/1.4-inch main sensor and a 23mm f/1.69 lens. It also features a periscope zoom camera equipped with a larger 50 MP IMX890 1/1.56-inch sensor and a 65mm f/2.6 lens. Finally, there’s an 8MP f/2.2 fixed-focus ultrawide camera with a 1/4.0-inch sensor, providing versatility in capturing various perspectives.

In terms of additional features, the Realme GT5 Pro incorporates Air Gestures, allowing users to interact with their device using hand movements. It includes a palm unlock gesture, which Realme claims is as secure as face unlock. The device also boasts Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers and a sophisticated linear vibration motor for enhanced haptic feedback. Furthermore, it is IP64 rated, offering full dust protection and resistance to splashes of water.

The Realme GT5 Pro is available for pre-order and will start shipping on December 14. As a bonus, customers will receive a pair of Realme Buds Classic Edition 2 and a credit of CNY 100 ($15, €13, INR 1,200) for other purchases from Realme’s online store in China. With the discount applied, the pricing for different models is as follows: CNY 3,298 (€430, INR 38,680) for the 12/256GB model, CNY 3,598 (€470, INR 42,260) for the 16/256GB model, CNY 3,898 (€510, INR 45,700) for the 16/512GB model, and CNY 4,198 (€550, INR 49,245) for the top-shelf 16GB/1TB model.

