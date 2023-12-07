Avid fans of Raising Cane’s eagerly lined up for hours outside the newly opened restaurant on Route 30 in North Versailles, marking the second location of the popular chicken finger chain in the Pittsburgh area. The excitement was palpable as customers waited for a chance to savor the restaurant’s renowned chicken fingers.

To celebrate the grand opening, the company organized a raffle where customers had the opportunity to win free Cane’s meals for a year. Among the lucky winners was Joseph Russell, a North Side resident who expressed his love for Raising Cane’s chicken and his anticipation for their arrival in the area.

“We serve chicken finger meals. That’s the only thing that’s on our menu,” explained Justin Pesicek, area leader of restaurants at Raising Cane’s. “We do chicken finger meals better than anybody else. We have a signature Raising Cane’s sauce that we make from scratch. It’s a secret recipe that the managers make fresh every day.”

This North Versailles location marks the eighth Raising Cane’s in Pennsylvania and the 759th in the entire country. Following the success of the first local branch in Oakland earlier this year, the company has plans to open two more locations in 2024: one in South Fayette and another in Pleasant Hills. Construction is already underway for these upcoming restaurants, and eager customers can look forward to experiencing the mouthwatering flavors of Raising Cane’s in these new areas soon.

As Raising Cane’s continues to expand its presence in Pittsburgh, it is clear that the demand for their delicious chicken fingers and signature sauce remains high. The brand’s commitment to offering a simple yet irresistible menu is undoubtedly a winning formula that keeps customers coming back for more.

