Itinuloy ng Portage City ang Plano ng Pagbabagong-buhay para sa South Westnedge Commercial Corridor

The city of Portage is taking proactive steps to address the decline in commercial property values in the South Westnedge Avenue Commercial Corridor, a once-thriving hub that has faced significant challenges in recent years. The declining property values have had a negative impact on tax revenues for various public services and organizations in the area.

The Crossroads Mall and its surrounding properties have seen a gradual decline in value over the past decade. From 2017 to 2022, the corridor experienced a staggering 37% decline in property tax value, dropping from $80 million to $50 million. This decline has also led to a surplus of vacant commercial space.

Recognizing the importance of these tax revenues for essential services like education, libraries, and transportation, the city of Portage is eager to address the issue. City Manager Pat McGinnis emphasized the need to remove obstacles in existing ordinances that may discourage new investment and to maintain open communication with current property owners.

To incentivize private commercial reinvestment, Portage is considering the implementation of the Crossroads Area Transition Plan. This platform aims to minimize government interference while ensuring that properties along South Westnedge Avenue are in compliance with the necessary codes and regulations.

One potential solution being explored is tax increment financing, where future sales and income taxes generated from increased property values would be used to reinvest in the physical infrastructure of the neighborhood. By leveraging federal and state programs, Portage hopes to capture these potential financial resources.

In addition to the financial aspect, city officials are actively seeking input on how to attract new businesses and fill the commercial spaces that have become vacant. The goal is to create an environment that excites private investment and generates job opportunities and economic growth.

The plan for revitalizing the South Westnedge Avenue Commercial Corridor marks a significant effort by Portage to restore the former vibrancy of the area. With a focus on collaboration and strategic investments, the city aims to create an attractive and thriving district that will once again be a magnet for private investment and contribute to the economic growth of the Portage market.

