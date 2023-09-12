Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Muling pagsasaalang-alang sa Layunin ng 10,000 Hakbang: Bagong Pananaliksik sa Mga Bilang ng Hakbang at Kalusugan

Septiyembre 12, 2023
One year ago, the Well+Being desk at The Washington Post began its mission to provide science-based advice for optimal health. With a focus on nurturing the body, mind, and relationships, the desk has aimed to empower readers in making informed choices about their health. As a celebration of this milestone, a selection of their best advice for living well every day has been curated.

One such piece of advice challenges the idea that 10,000 steps per day is the golden standard for physical activity. Gretchen Reynolds, the columnist behind “Your Move,” suggests that there is nothing magical about this particular number. New research indicates that for individuals under 60, the greatest benefits can be obtained with daily step counts ranging from around 8,000 to 10,000. For those over 60, the threshold was slightly lower, with the sweet spot for reduced mortality risk falling between 6,000 and 8,000 steps.

In light of this revelation, Well+Being offers seven tips for step counters. These tips aim to help individuals track their steps effectively and incorporate more physical activity into their daily lives. Suggestions include setting achievable goals, gradually increasing step counts, and utilizing technology such as pedometers or fitness trackers. By following these recommendations, individuals can optimize their physical well-being without feeling overwhelmed by a lofty step count target.

It is important to remember that well-being encompasses more than just physical health. By prioritizing holistic wellness and making informed choices based on scientific evidence, individuals can lead fulfilling and balanced lives. The Well+Being desk at The Washington Post continues to provide articles and advice to support readers in achieving this goal.

