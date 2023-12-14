Nangibabaw ang Mga In-Game na Pagbili sa Gaming Market sa Asia at MENA

A recent report by Niko Partners has shed light on the dominance of in-game purchases in the gaming market across Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. In fact, these purchases accounted for a staggering 87.8% of the $89.4 billion gaming market share in the region.

The report revealed that out of the total spending on in-app purchases, $78.5 billion was attributed to premium games, while $3.1 billion was spent on subscriptions. This indicates a growing trend among gamers who are willing to invest in their gaming experiences.

Interestingly, the study also found that 62.3% of those surveyed had purchased premium games in the past year across various platforms. Additionally, a significant proportion of respondents (51%, when accounting for broader subscription services) used subscription services for accessing games, including popular platforms like Prime Gaming.

However, the report highlighted a major obstacle for non-spending players: high retail prices. A considerable percentage of mobile gamers (39.3%) and PC gamers (44.3%) cited retail prices as their biggest concern when it came to purchasing premium titles. This finding demonstrates the need for game developers to consider more affordable pricing strategies to attract a wider player base.

Furthermore, the research revealed that 30% of mobile gamers expressed discontent with in-game advertising, which they considered the most disliked aspect of their gaming experience on the platform. This suggests that developers must find innovative ways to monetize games without disrupting the flow and enjoyment of gameplay.

Lisa Hanson, CEO and president of Niko Partners, emphasized the importance of innovative monetization to engage gamers and ensure the long-term success of games. She also underscored the need to adapt monetization models to local markets, highlighting how localization and culturalization can contribute to revenue generation.

As the gaming market continues to evolve, understanding consumer preferences and addressing their concerns will be crucial for developers and publishers alike. By adopting creative monetization strategies and offering affordable options, the industry can provide a more enjoyable and inclusive gaming experience for players in Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa.