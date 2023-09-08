Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Balita

Isinasaalang-alang ng Matataas na Opisyal ng NASA ang Space Launch System na "Hindi Mabibili," Ayon sa Ulat ng Pamahalaan

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septiyembre 8, 2023
Isinasaalang-alang ng Matataas na Opisyal ng NASA ang Space Launch System na "Hindi Mabibili," Ayon sa Ulat ng Pamahalaan

A recent report from the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) revealed that senior officials at NASA view the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) as “unaffordable” at its current cost levels. The GAO report, which analyzes the expenditures of the SLS program, criticizes the lack of transparency regarding ongoing costs and highlights the need for improvement in affordability.

Although the report does not disclose the names or number of officials who made this claim, it states that NASA recognizes the necessity for enhancing affordability. The agency’s SLS program has developed a roadmap to achieve future cost savings, which includes stabilizing the flight schedule, increasing efficiencies, encouraging innovation, and adjusting acquisition strategies to reduce cost risks.

The SLS rocket is central to NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon and establish a permanent lunar settlement. The first test launch of the SLS, called Artemis I, took place on November 16 and was considered a significant success, despite delays. This success paves the way for NASA’s first crewed test mission around the moon in late 2024 (Artemis II) and the eventual return of American astronauts to the moon (Artemis III).

However, criticisms of the SLS program persist, including reports from government watchdogs such as the GAO and NASA’s inspector general. These reports have highlighted contracting issues, cost overruns, and a lack of transparency from NASA regarding cost estimates for scheduled Artemis launches.

The GAO report also revealed that it had recommended in 2014 that NASA develop a cost baseline for missions using the SLS Block I, but the agency has not implemented this recommendation. Furthermore, NASA does not plan to measure production costs to monitor the affordability of its most powerful rocket.

In addition to the $12 billion already spent on developing the SLS rocket, NASA has requested over $11 billion in its recent budget proposal to fund the program for the next four years.

Overall, the GAO report raises concerns about the sustainability of the SLS program at its current cost levels, prompting NASA to address affordability issues and seek cost-saving strategies for the future.

Pinagmumulan:
– US Government Accountability Office (GAO) report
– CNN article

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kaugnay na Post

Balita

Paggalugad sa Kinabukasan ng Edge Security sa LAMEA Telecommunications

Septiyembre 9, 2023
Balita

Pagbabagong Karanasan ng User: Ang Ebolusyon ng Display Panel Technology

Septiyembre 9, 2023
Balita

Paggamit ng Kapangyarihan ng Cloud Technology para sa Mahusay na Pamamahala ng Supply Chain sa Panahon ng Internet

Septiyembre 9, 2023

Naiwan ka

Balita

Paggalugad sa Kinabukasan ng Edge Security sa LAMEA Telecommunications

Septiyembre 9, 2023 0 Comments
Teknolohiya

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard Retiring

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknolohiya

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: Isang Malapit na U-Drag Race

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Natuklasan ng Bagong Pag-aaral Ang Pagsasama-sama ng Piroxicam sa Levonorgestrel ay Nagpapapataas ng Bisa ng Emergency Contraception

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments