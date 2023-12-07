Pinuna ng Tagapangulo ng MTA ang mga Opisyal ng New Jersey Dahil sa Mga Patakaran sa Toll

In a recent press conference, MTA Chairman Janno Lieber voiced his frustration with the criticism coming from New Jersey officials regarding New York City’s congestion pricing plan. Lieber labeled the critics as hypocrites, pointing out that New Jersey charges high toll fees on their own highways. He expressed his disappointment that New Jersey leaders had not consulted with the MTA on toll policies for the Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway.

Lieber also emphasized that the streets of New York City belong to New Yorkers and that the congestion caused by traffic from neighboring New Jersey impacts their daily lives. Despite New Jersey’s own toll system, Governor Phil Murphy has filed a lawsuit against the congestion pricing program, claiming it is unfair to New Jersey residents.

The MTA Chairman also took aim at New Jersey U.S. Representative Josh Gottheimer, criticizing him for failing to address the incomplete Hudson-Bergen Light Rail line in his own district. Lieber called out Gottheimer and other self-proclaimed problem solvers for their lack of action in supporting mass transit.

In response, a spokesperson for Gottheimer mentioned his instrumental role in passing an infrastructure bill that secured significant funding for the MTA’s projects. Gottheimer defended his commitment to improving mass transit systems in both New Jersey and New York.

Despite the opposition and lawsuits, New York Governor Kathy Hochul staunchly defended the congestion pricing plan, citing its transformative potential for the city’s transport system. The MTA aims to launch the tolling program in May and generate $1 billion annually for infrastructure improvements.

While the program is supported by many, it faces significant opposition from suburban areas. A recent poll showed that a majority of residents in Nassau and Suffolk Counties oppose the toll, even though statistics reveal that most commuters from those areas already use public transportation.

As the debate continues, Republican lawmakers are aiming to leverage this opposition against Hochul and the Democrats in the upcoming elections. However, it remains to be seen how the congestion pricing plan will unfold and whether it can fulfill its goals of reducing traffic congestion and financing essential upgrades for New York City’s transport systems.

Magbasa pa sa Web Story: Pinuna ng Tagapangulo ng MTA ang mga Opisyal ng New Jersey Dahil sa Mga Patakaran sa Toll