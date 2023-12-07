Nag-rally ang mga Manggagawa sa Michigan Laban sa Pagtaas ng Sahod para sa mga Manggagawang May Tip

Workers from the bar and restaurant industry in Michigan gathered in Lansing to voice their opposition to a proposed wage increase for tipped workers. The rally comes ahead of oral arguments at the Michigan Supreme Court regarding the minimum and tipped wage. The case centers around a 2018 ballot proposal that aimed to raise the minimum wage and increase pay for tipped workers. However, the Republican-controlled legislature adopted an amended version to counter the proposal, leading to a legal battle.

The Michigan Court of Appeals previously blocked the wage increases for tipped workers earlier this year. Now, the Michigan Supreme Court will decide whether to uphold or overturn that ruling. Save MI Tips, an organization advocating for the interests of the industry, organized the roundtable in Lansing to bring attention to their concerns. They want decision-makers, such as the legislature, to address the crisis they believe an increase in wages would create.

On the other side of the debate, Michigan One Fair Wage is one of the plaintiffs in the case, arguing that the 2018 legislature violated the rights of the people by rejecting the ballot measure and overturning it within the same session. They emphasize their belief in the importance of economic justice and the restoration of constitutional rights for the people of Michigan.

According to John Sellek, a spokesperson for Save MI Tips, overturning the ruling would have significant consequences for servers and bartenders. He predicts that restaurants will either go out of business or resort to self-service options, leading to fewer job opportunities for industry workers. Additionally, the increased costs to meet the minimum wage could result in higher prices on food items.

The outcome of the Michigan Supreme Court’s decision will have far-reaching implications for both the workers and businesses involved in the bar and restaurant industry.

