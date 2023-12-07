Pamagat: Joby Aviation para Magtatag ng Rebolusyonaryong Pasilidad sa Paggawa ng eVTOL sa Dayton, Ohio

Summary: Joby Aviation, a leading company in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOL), has chosen Dayton, Ohio as the location for its groundbreaking manufacturing facility. The facility, set to be operational by 2025, is expected to create thousands of jobs and revolutionize the transportation industry.

Gwen Eberly, economic development and planning manager for Montgomery County, announced that Joby has focused its attention on the former mail processing site at 3571 Concorde. The state had initially projected that Joby’s employment in the region could reach 2,000 workers, but recent county documents suggest that around 1,200 jobs are expected initially. Nevertheless, this represents a significant boost to the local economy.

The city of Dayton and Dayton Development Coalition officials have scheduled a meeting with Joby representatives to discuss further plans and objectives. It is anticipated that these discussions will pave the way for the implementation of the project.

In addition to Joby Aviation’s investment, Montgomery County has received applications from various companies for economic development funding. Diné Development Corp. plans to relocate to Dayton’s Monument Avenue, creating 250 new jobs and investing $6.4 million in building improvements. Project Calabria aims to establish a new 40,000-square-foot building for an epoxy coating business, generating 30 jobs and retaining 101 existing jobs. Project Transponder has proposed the development of lab space in the Miami Valley Research Park, which would result in 80 new jobs. Project Papyrus plans to manufacture specialty Radio Frequency Identification paper products for electric vehicle batteries, offering 223 job opportunities. Electro Polish intends to triple its manufacturing capacity with a $12.3 million investment, creating 40 new jobs. Lastly, Display Dynamics, a design and production company specializing in interactive displays for museums and zoos, is considering relocation to Trotwood or Harrison Township.

These developments signify the positive growth and economic progress taking place in Dayton, Ohio. With Joby Aviation at the forefront of the eVTOL industry, the region has a unique opportunity to become a major player in the future of transportation technology.

