Idineklara ng Direktor ng Laro ang Starfield bilang Pinakamahusay na Single-Player Game Ever

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septiyembre 8, 2023
Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, has been receiving praise from both players and industry experts. David Jaffe, the director behind acclaimed games such as God of War and Twisted Metal, recently declared Starfield to be the best single-player game he has ever played.

Despite the game’s bugs and issues, players have embraced Starfield for its open-world, compelling plot, and technical achievements. Fans of Bethesda and industry veterans alike have commended the studio for creating a memorable gaming experience.

Jaffe’s endorsement of Starfield comes after he completed the main quest and explored some of the side content. He shared his sentiments through a post on X, stating, “And that’s STARFIELD. I’ve only completed the main quest and touched a bit of the side stuff, but at the moment: it’s the best single-player game I’ve ever played.”

To further express his enthusiasm, Jaffe posted an image of the game credits, showcasing his appreciation for the team behind Starfield. He also shared a screenshot revealing the amount of time it took him to finish his playthrough, which was nearly two and a half days.

After Jaffe’s praise became public, fans and critics of the game voiced their opinions. One fan stated, “Insane praise by the man himself. It’s definitely my Game of the Year for a fact and easily one of Bethesda’s best games.” However, there were also those who disagreed, with one user calling it the “most ‘meh’ game” they have played personally.

Starfield is now available on Game Pass, offering the perfect opportunity for players to embark on their own interstellar adventure. Stay updated with the latest news and guides by visiting our Starfield page.

Pinagmumulan:
– David Jaffe’s post on X

