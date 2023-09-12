Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Inihayag ng Fujifilm ang Bagong GFX100 II Mirrorless Camera sa Mas Mababang Presyo

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septiyembre 12, 2023
Fujifilm has revealed its latest medium format mirrorless flagship camera, the GFX100 II, during its X Summit livestream. The GFX100 II comes with several new features, including a new sensor, subject-detecting autofocus, and full-width 4K video. What’s most impressive is that despite the addition of these features, the camera is priced at $7,499, which is approximately $2,500 less than its predecessor, the GFX100.

The GFX100 II has a more compact body compared to the GFX100, and the vertical grip is now an optional add-on. However, the camera makes up for its smaller size with improved specifications. It maintains the same 102-megapixel resolution and features a 43.8 x 32.9mm sensor, which offers 1.7x more surface area than a 35mm full-frame sensor. Additionally, the new camera has an extended ISO range of 80 to 12,800 and shoots full-width 4K video at 60 frames per second.

In terms of speed, the GFX100 II utilizes the fifth-generation X-Processor from Fujifilm’s X-H2S and X-H2 cameras. This allows for subject-detection autofocus and the ability to record 4:2:2 10-bit Apple ProRes to its dual SDXC or CFexpress Type-B memory cards. The camera also introduces new video features, including subject tracking in video mode and the ability to achieve 8K/30p recording.

Photographers will appreciate the GFX100 II’s new 9.44 million-dot electronic viewfinder, fast shooting speed of up to 8fps, and the inclusion of a new film simulation called Reala Ace. The adjustable rear LCD screen can quickly tilt up, down, or to the side, similar to the Fujifilm X-T5. However, it does not have the ability to point forward for self-recording.

Overall, the GFX100 II aims to make medium format photography more accessible with its lower price point and more portable design. While still a pricey system, it offers a fraction of the cost compared to the high-end medium format cameras of the past. The GFX100 II provides a versatile solution for photographers looking to venture into medium format photography.

Pinagmumulan:
– Fujifilm X Summit Livestream
– The Verge article by Antonio G. Di Benedetto

