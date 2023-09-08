Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Balita

German Startup finanz-markt.com Launches “PortfolioPeak” Finance App in the US Market

ByGabriel Botha

Septiyembre 8, 2023
German Startup finanz-markt.com Launches “PortfolioPeak” Finance App in the US Market

German startup, finanz-markt.com, has made its debut in the US market with the release of its innovative finance application, “PortfolioPeak”. Designed for both Android and Apple devices, the app aims to provide users with the tools and insights they need to navigate the financial landscape effectively.

“The US financial market is dynamic and diverse. Our goal is to offer an intuitive and comprehensive tool that connects real-time financial news with personal investment tracking. We believe our app delivers a distinct advantage to American investors,” said Tobias Baumann, Public Relations Director of finanz-markt.com.

The key features of the application include portfolio tracking, allowing users to monitor their investments and stay informed about their financial choices. The custom watchlist feature allows users to monitor specific assets, stocks, or commodities of their choice, while the community feature promotes user engagement, discussions, and the sharing of insights within the investment community.

The app also integrates real-time financial news from the finanz-markt.com website, providing users with the latest updates on market developments. It is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, making financial information and tools accessible to a broad audience.

Finanz-markt.com is renowned for its excellence in financial reporting and tools in Germany and is now expanding globally. As they broaden their international presence, they aim to offer the same level of trust and expertise to a worldwide audience.

For more information about finanz-markt.com and the PortfolioPeak app, visit finanz-markt.com.

Source:
– finanz-markt.com, September 7, 2023

By Gabriel Botha

Kaugnay na Post

Balita

Ang Papel ng AI sa Pagbabagong-bago ng Mga Siyensya sa Buhay: Isang Pag-aaral sa Pagdama

Septiyembre 9, 2023
Balita

Petsa ng Paglabas ng iOS 17: Ano ang Aasahan

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Balita

Ang Counter-Strike 2 Beta ay Nagpapakita ng Mga Pagkakaiba sa Shooting Mechanics Kumpara sa CS:GO

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Naiwan ka

agham

Ang mga Solar Flare at Coronal Mass Ejections ay Nagpapataas ng Mga Alalahanin sa Matinding Solar Storm

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Balita

Ang Papel ng AI sa Pagbabagong-bago ng Mga Siyensya sa Buhay: Isang Pag-aaral sa Pagdama

Septiyembre 9, 2023 0 Comments
Teknolohiya

Apple Launching iPhone 15 Pro on September 12: Expected Features and Upgrades

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Teknolohiya

Technics Unveils Upgraded SL-1200 Turntables with Improved Performance

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments