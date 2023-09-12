Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Balita

Bumabagal ang Retail Inflation noong Agosto, ngunit Nananatiling Lampas sa Target ng RBI

ByGabriel Botha

Septiyembre 12, 2023
Bumabagal ang Retail Inflation noong Agosto, ngunit Nananatiling Lampas sa Target ng RBI

The latest official data released on Tuesday revealed that retail inflation in India slowed down in August to 6.83% from a year ago. However, it continues to be higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 4% (+/-2). In July, consumer inflation had reached a 15-month high of 7.44%.

The decrease in inflation can be attributed to easing prices of edible oil and a slight decline in vegetable inflation. The combined food price index eased to 9.94% in August compared to a rise of 11.51% in the previous month. This indicates a gradual stabilization of food prices.

It is important to note that retail inflation has remained above the desired target for several months. This persistent high inflation rate can have adverse effects on the economy, including reduced purchasing power and increased production costs for businesses. The Reserve Bank of India has been closely monitoring the situation and implementing various measures to control inflation.

Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services is rising, and subsequently, the purchasing power of currency is falling. It is an important economic indicator used by central banks, such as the Reserve Bank of India, to make decisions regarding monetary policy.

While the decrease in retail inflation is a positive development, it is essential to continue monitoring the situation to ensure that inflation remains within the desired range. Efforts to stabilize food prices and control inflation will play a crucial role in supporting economic growth and stability.

Pinagmumulan:
– “Retail inflation slows to 6.83% in August from a year ago” – HT Media Limited
– Reserve Bank of India

By Gabriel Botha

Kaugnay na Post

Balita

The Wordle Review: Pagsusuri ng Puzzle Wordle 819

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Balita

Ang Sinaunang Bakterya ay Unang Nagkolonisa sa Lupa mahigit 407 Milyong Taon ang Nakaraan

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Balita

Isang Paghahambing ng Sonos Beam (Gen 2) at Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Naiwan ka

agham

Ang Pagtuklas ng mga Stem Cell sa Spine ay Nagbabadya sa Paglaganap ng Tumor

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Nakuha ng Juno Mission ng NASA ang Nakamamanghang Larawan ng Jupiter at ng Bulkan nitong Buwan na Io

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Ang United Arab Emirates Space Agency ay Nagtatakda ng mga Tanawin sa Asteroid Belt

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Ang Pinagmulan ng Vertebral Bones at ang kanilang Papel sa Tumor Metastasis

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments