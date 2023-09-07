Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Balita

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Ipinakilala si Ember mula kay Danny Phantom

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septiyembre 7, 2023
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Ipinakilala si Ember mula kay Danny Phantom

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 continues to expand its roster with characters from different eras of Nickelodeon’s history. The latest addition is Ember McLain, a familiar face to fans of the animated series Danny Phantom. Ember brings her ghostly guitar and music-based abilities to the battle.

Ember’s attacks are focused on her guitar-shredding skills, allowing her to unleash far-reaching attacks on her opponents. She also possesses a unique “Cheer” mechanic, where successful attacks fill up a meter. Once the meter is full, Ember gains increased attack power and additional perks.

Ember joins the ranks of other new additions in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, including El Tigre, Squidward, Jimmy Neutron, Plankton, and more. The game also features a roster of returning characters, such as Danny Phantom, Spongebob, Patrick Star, Garfield, and others.

The upcoming sequel promises updated graphics, new stages, and reworked movesets for returning characters. Players can look forward to a full campaign mode, a boss rush, and a tweaked arcade mode for single-player sessions. Additionally, the game offers full online crossplay functionality across all platforms.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is set to launch later this year on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Source: GameSpot (no URL provided)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kaugnay na Post

Balita

Paggamit ng Kapangyarihan ng Cloud Technology para sa Mahusay na Pamamahala ng Supply Chain sa Panahon ng Internet

Septiyembre 9, 2023
Balita

Pag-navigate sa Road Ahead: Mga Pangunahing Trend at Pag-unlad sa Global Automotive Operating System

Septiyembre 9, 2023
Balita

Unang Debian Conference ng India na gaganapin sa Setyembre

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Naiwan ka

agham

Pagbaba sa Konsentrasyon ng Lithium sa Tubig-dagat na Nakaugnay sa Klima at Tectonic na Aktibidad

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknolohiya

Ang McCracken County Public Library ay Nag-aalok ng Libreng Computer at Digital Literacy Course para sa Mas Matatandang Indibidwal

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Teknolohiya

Nagsanib-puwersa ang Pokémon at Hatsune Miku: Project Voltage

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Binubuksan ng Ingenuity Helicopter ng NASA ang Pintuan sa Magnetic Field Studies sa Mars

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments