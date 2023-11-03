MOTOROLA G54 5G Smartphone: Great Deal on Flipkart

Looking to buy a new budget-friendly 5G smartphone? Well, here’s some good news for you. Motorola, one of India’s popular smartphone brands, has launched a new phone called MOTOROLA G54. Let’s dive into the details of the deal.

MOTOROLA G54 Smartphone Deal Highlights

The MOTOROLA G54 Smartphone comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and is priced at INR 17,999. However, currently, Flipkart has listed this phone at a discounted price of INR 13,999, a 22% discount. Additionally, if you make the transaction with an SBI Credit Card, you can avail an instant discount of INR 1,000. Moreover, Flipkart Axis Bank cardholders can enjoy an additional 5% discount.

Exchange Offer on MOTOROLA G54 Smartphone

If you have an old smartphone lying around, you can trade it in and reduce the price of the MOTOROLA G54 phone even further. Flipkart is offering a discount of INR 9,250 on the listed price. This means, by exchanging your old phone, you can purchase the new MOTOROLA G54 smartphone at a significantly lower price.

MOTOROLA G54 Smartphone Features

Display: The moto g54 5G smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display.

Processor: It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor.

Operating System: The phone runs on Android 13 OS.

Camera: The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP macro+depth sensor. On the front panel, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Battery: The MOTOROLA G54 smartphone is powered by a 6,000mAh battery.

Additional Features: The phone supports 14 5G bands.

If you want to learn more about the MOTOROLA G54 smartphone, check out this video review for a hands-on experience: [YouTube Link]

FAQ

Q: What is the RAM and storage capacity of the MOTOROLA G54 smartphone?

A: The MOTOROLA G54 smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Q: Is there any exchange offer available for the MOTOROLA G54 smartphone?

A: Yes, Flipkart is offering a discount of INR 9,250 on the MOTOROLA G54 smartphone when you exchange your old smartphone.

Q: What is the battery capacity of the MOTOROLA G54 smartphone?

A: The MOTOROLA G54 smartphone is powered by a 6,000mAh battery.

Q: Does the MOTOROLA G54 smartphone support 5G?

A: Yes, the MOTOROLA G54 smartphone supports 14 5G bands.

Q: Which processor is used in the MOTOROLA G54 smartphone?

A: The MOTOROLA G54 smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor.