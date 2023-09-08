Buhay siyudad

Ang Papel ng mga Young Computer Club sa Teknolohikal na Pag-unlad ng Cuba

Septiyembre 8, 2023
The Young Computer and Electronics Clubs in Cuba are playing a significant role in the country’s technological development and the provision of information and communication technologies in remote areas. These centers were initially established under the leadership of Fidel Castro with the aim of bridging the digital divide and bringing technology to even the most isolated parts of the country.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero recognizes the importance of these clubs in the process of bankarization, which involves providing access to banking services to the Cuban population. The Young Computer Clubs are instrumental in this process as they provide technological training and connectivity to children, teenagers, and adults.

These clubs, which are spread across the nation, offer a wide range of services. They provide internet connectivity through wifi, create spaces for gaming, facilitate the digitalization of documents, and offer various technological services. Furthermore, the clubs provide specialized training for children with special abilities, ensuring that even the most vulnerable members of society can benefit from these resources.

Beyond their immediate services, the Young Computer and Electronics Clubs also contribute to the country’s strategic programs, such as e-government initiatives. This demonstrates their significant role in advancing technological literacy and participation in the digital landscape.

Overall, these clubs are transforming lives by offering technological resources and training to all segments of society, especially in remote areas. They are crucial in promoting equal access to information and communication technologies, fostering digital inclusion, and driving Cuba’s technological progress.

