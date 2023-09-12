Buhay siyudad

Ang Phenomenon ng Wordle: Mga Clue, Mga Tip, at Istratehiya para sa Paglutas

ByRobert Andrew

Septiyembre 12, 2023
Wordle, the popular word-guessing game, has taken the world by storm. Originally created as a gift for his partner by engineer Josh Wardle, it quickly became an international phenomenon with thousands of players worldwide. Its popularity led to the creation of alternate versions such as Squabble, Heardle, Dordle, and Quordle.

Wordle’s success catapulted it to be acquired by the New York Times, and it even gained attention on TikTok, with creators live-streaming their gameplay. The game’s success lies in its simplicity and addictive nature.

While many players are eager to know the answer to the Wordle puzzle of the day, others prefer to solve it themselves. For those looking for clues, tips, and strategies, there are a few things to keep in mind.

When selecting a starting word, it is suggested to choose a word with two different vowels and common consonants like S, T, R, or N. This strategic approach may help players identify the solution faster.

Recently, the Wordle puzzle archive, which used to be accessible to everyone, was taken down at the request of the New York Times. It is uncertain why this decision was made, but it has limited access to past puzzles.

Wordle has also introduced Hard Mode for players seeking a greater challenge. Despite the perception that the game is becoming more difficult, it remains at the same level of difficulty as when it first started.

Occasionally, Wordle has allowed multiple answers for a single puzzle, which is a departure from its usual practice of accepting only one solution per day. This change was implemented after the New York Times acquired the game and introduced its own word list. To avoid any confusion, it is recommended to refresh your browser before starting a new puzzle.

Today’s Wordle answer, revealed as “WHISK,” showcases the game’s unpredictability and the challenge it poses. However, players need not be discouraged, as a new puzzle awaits them tomorrow, accompanied by more hints and tips for success.

