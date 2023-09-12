Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Teknolohiya

Wordle Answer Ngayong araw: Paikutin

ByRobert Andrew

Septiyembre 12, 2023
Wordle Answer Ngayong araw: Paikutin

If you’re playing Wordle today and need a little help, we’ve got you covered. The Wordle answer for September 12th is a five-letter word, and we have some clues to steer you in the right direction. Here’s what you need to know:

  • There is one vowel in this word.
  • Today’s word begins with ‘W’.
  • This word has no repeating letters.
  • This word is the name of a type of kitchen tool that can be used to mix things and make them fluffy.

If you’re still not sure, the answer is Batihin. It took us almost all of our guesses, but we managed to get it just in time with one guess left. Don’t forget to share your Wordle answer once you’re done, but remember not to spoil it for others!

Wordle has gained massive popularity since its launch in October 2021. Millions of players check in each day to test their word-guessing skills. The game’s success led to the proliferation of clones in app stores. However, the original Wordle, developed by Dan Wardle, remains a favorite among players.

In an interesting turn of events, the New York Times acquired Wordle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum. The game now falls under the newspaper’s umbrella of online games. While the acquisition has brought some behind-the-scenes developments, the game itself has remained free and unchanged.

Despite some initial migration issues and the removal of rude words from the dictionary, Wordle continues to captivate players with its simple yet addictive gameplay. So keep guessing and have fun playing Wordle!

Kahulugan:

By Robert Andrew

Kaugnay na Post

Teknolohiya

Ang Japan ay Bubuo ng Methane-Fueled Rocket Engine para sa 2030 na Paglulunsad

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknolohiya

Ang sale ng Discover Samsung: Kunin ang Samsung SmartThings Station sa halagang $1 lang!

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknolohiya

The Art of Decluttering: Iwanan ang Sobra

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Naiwan ka

agham

Ang United Arab Emirates Space Agency ay Nagtatakda ng mga Tanawin sa Asteroid Belt

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Ang Pinagmulan ng Vertebral Bones at ang kanilang Papel sa Tumor Metastasis

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Paggamit ng eDNA para Unawain ang Genetic Makeup ng Buong Populasyon

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Ang NASA Astronaut at mga Cosmonaut ay Ligtas na Dumating sa International Space Station

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments