Apple Event 2023: Bagong iPhone 15 Lineup at Apple Watches Inaasahang Ipalabas

ByRobert Andrew

Septiyembre 7, 2023
Apple enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting this year’s Apple event, where the tech giant is expected to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 15 lineup and the latest Apple Watches. The event will take place on Tuesday, September 12th at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

For those unable to attend the event in person, Apple will be live streaming the event on its YouTube channel, as well as on apple.com and the Apple TV app. The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, or 10 a.m. PT for those on the West Coast.

While Apple has not officially announced a release date for the iPhone 15, it is typically available for pre-order the Friday after the event, with deliveries starting a week later. This means that eager customers can expect to get their hands on the latest iPhone soon after the event.

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 15 lineup suggest several exciting changes. One notable change is the replacement of the lightning port with a USB-C port on both the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are rumored to feature titanium frames and the powerful A17 processor.

Furthermore, reports from Bloomberg indicate that the new iPhones will come equipped with an A16 chip, a Dynamic Island interface, and a 48-megapixel rear camera. These upgrades promise enhanced performance and imaging capabilities for Apple’s loyal user base.

As the Apple event draws near, technology enthusiasts and Apple fans alike are eagerly anticipating the announcement of the new iPhone 15 lineup and the latest Apple Watches. Stay tuned for more updates on these exciting products that will shape the future of the tech industry.

Pinagmumulan:
– Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY

