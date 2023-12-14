Pagkaantala sa Paglulunsad ng Rebolusyonaryong Vulcan Centaur Rocket

The highly anticipated launch of the innovative Vulcan Centaur rocket has been postponed from its original date on Christmas Eve to January 8, according to the United Launch Alliance (ULA), the company responsible for its development.

Although the delay is a result of last-minute technical issues, ULA’s CEO Tory Bruno assures the public that a recent dress rehearsal on the launch pad was successful.

Designed to replace ULA’s Atlas V and Delta IV rockets, the Vulcan Centaur is a significant breakthrough in space technology. With a payload capacity of up to 27.2 metric tons into low orbit, it is comparable to the capabilities of SpaceX’s Falcon 9.

One of the notable features of this mission is the inclusion of a private lunar lander developed by Astrobotic, which has the potential to become the first privately-funded spacecraft to touch down on the moon. Additionally, it could mark the first American robotic landing on the lunar surface since the conclusion of the Apollo program in 1972.

“The significance of this mission cannot be overstated,” remarks Bruno. “It is not only a major step towards revisiting the moon, but also sets the stage for future manned space exploration.”

In a unique tribute to the iconic “Star Trek” series, the Vulcan Centaur will transport the cremated remains of several individuals associated with the show, including creator Gene Roddenberry and actress Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed the character Uhura. Bruno himself plans to send a sample of his own DNA into space.

The launch will take place at the US Space Force launch base in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Although “routine” issues in the ground system led to the postponement, ULA remains confident in the rocket’s design and performance.

As space enthusiasts eagerly await this historic mission, the delay serves as a reminder of the complex nature of space technology and the meticulous attention to detail required for its success.