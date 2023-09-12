Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Teknolohiya

Nag-anunsyo ang Square Enix ng Mga Bagong Feature para sa Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai

ByMampho Brescia

Septiyembre 12, 2023
Nag-anunsyo ang Square Enix ng Mga Bagong Feature para sa Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai

Square Enix has revealed new details about the upcoming action RPG, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, releasing for the Nintendo Switch on September 28th. This game is based on the popular anime and manga series of the same name.

The game allows players to immerse themselves in the events of the anime as they take control of Dai and the Disciples of Avan in their battle against the Dark Army. In addition to the main story mode, Square Enix has announced two exciting features that will enhance the game’s replay value.

First, there is a post-game challenge mode where players can test their skills against stronger opponents and encounter “remixed” enemies and battles. This mode will provide an additional challenge for players who have completed the main story and are looking for more content.

The second feature is the Temple of Recollection, a dungeon run mode where players can strengthen their party’s skills and spells. In this mode, players will start at level 1 and have the opportunity to enhance their abilities as they progress through the temple.

If you’re interested in getting a physical copy of Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, there is good news. Square Enix will be releasing a boxed version with full English support in Asia. Pre-orders are now available on sites like Playasia.

With these new features and the option for a physical release, fans of the Dragon Quest series and The Adventure of Dai will have even more reasons to look forward to this exciting game.

Pinagmumulan:

– Buhay ng Nintendo

- Square Enix

By Mampho Brescia

Kaugnay na Post

Teknolohiya

Ang Japan ay Bubuo ng Methane-Fueled Rocket Engine para sa 2030 na Paglulunsad

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknolohiya

Ang sale ng Discover Samsung: Kunin ang Samsung SmartThings Station sa halagang $1 lang!

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknolohiya

The Art of Decluttering: Iwanan ang Sobra

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Naiwan ka

agham

Isang Health Awakening: Paano Binago ni Eddie Hearn ang Kanyang Midlife Rut

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Mga Sakit sa Bone at Vertebral Bone Stem Cells

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Naabot ng Antarctic Sea Ice ang Record Low Levels

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Ang Epekto ng Gyral Circulation sa Klima ng Daigdig

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments