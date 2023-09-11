Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Ang XDefiant ng Ubisoft ay Maaaring Potensyal na Ipalabas sa Setyembre o Oktubre

Septiyembre 11, 2023
Ubisoft’s highly anticipated free-to-play first-person shooter game, XDefiant, may be launching somewhere between the middle of September to the middle of October. The game recently faced a setback when it was denied certification by PlayStation and Xbox.

According to producer Mark Rubin, the certification process for XDefiant began in July. However, in mid-August, Ubisoft received the disappointing news that the game did not pass certification. This meant that the game could not be released by the end of August as initially planned.

Now, Ubisoft is working diligently to address compliances and functionality bugs within the game. The company plans to resubmit XDefiant for certification in less than two weeks. If the game passes, it can be officially released by the middle to late September.

Rubin mentioned that the game is expected to receive a conditional Pass, which would require Ubisoft to implement a Day One Patch. Consequently, the release of XDefiant is now anticipated for early to middle October.

Rubin explained that the development of XDefiant has deviated from the standard rules for game releases. The game has been showcased during multiple beta phases, allowing millions of players to experience it before its official launch. Ubisoft remains committed to releasing the game as soon as it’s ready and will continue to provide updates on its progress.

XDefiant, developed by Ubisoft San Francisco, has garnered attention for its exciting gameplay. Although it still requires fine-tuning, the core mechanics have been well received during beta testing.

Mga Pinagmulan: Ubisoft, IGN

