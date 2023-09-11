Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Teknolohiya

Naantala ang XDefiant ng Ubisoft Pagkatapos ng Pagkabigo sa Pagsusuri sa Sertipikasyon

ByMampho Brescia

Septiyembre 11, 2023
Naantala ang XDefiant ng Ubisoft Pagkatapos ng Pagkabigo sa Pagsusuri sa Sertipikasyon

Ubisoft’s highly anticipated online shooter game, XDefiant, has hit a roadblock in its release process. The free-to-play arena FPS failed an important first-party certification test in August, causing a delay in its launch. Ubisoft has not yet announced a new release date for the game.

Initially announced as Tom Clancy’s XDefiant in 2021, the game combines various Ubisoft franchises such as Ghost Recon, Watch Dogs, and Far Cry into a shared universe online shooter. Earlier this year, players had the opportunity to try out the game’s beta version, which showcased fast and responsive combat reminiscent of classic Call of Duty gameplay.

Executive Game Director Mark Rubin of Ubisoft openly addressed the failed certification test in a blog post. He explained that console games undergo rigorous testing by companies like Sony and Microsoft to ensure they meet platform standards and do not cause any technical issues. This certification process focuses on functionality and compliance rather than performance or content quality.

Rubin revealed that Ubisoft began the certification process in July and received the first results in August, which indicated that XDefiant did not pass. The team has been working diligently over the past few weeks to address the compliance issues and prepare for another submission. Rubin expressed hope that the new build would pass certification without any problems, potentially resulting in a September release. However, he acknowledged the possibility of a conditional pass, which would require a day-one patch and push the release date to October.

The decision to openly discuss the failed test reflects Ubisoft’s commitment to transparency and community engagement. Rubin emphasized that XDefiant’s development has followed a different path, allowing players to test the game in its unfinished state and providing valuable feedback.

Despite the setback, Ubisoft remains dedicated to delivering an exceptional gaming experience and plans to keep fans updated on further developments. The company aims to maintain a strong connection with the community and ensure that XDefiant reflects the desires and requests of its players.

Pinagmumulan:
– Ubisoft’s Blog Post
– Sony and Microsoft Certification Process

By Mampho Brescia

Kaugnay na Post

Teknolohiya

Ang Japan ay Bubuo ng Methane-Fueled Rocket Engine para sa 2030 na Paglulunsad

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknolohiya

Ang sale ng Discover Samsung: Kunin ang Samsung SmartThings Station sa halagang $1 lang!

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknolohiya

The Art of Decluttering: Iwanan ang Sobra

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Naiwan ka

agham

Ang United Arab Emirates Space Agency ay Nagtatakda ng mga Tanawin sa Asteroid Belt

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Ang Pinagmulan ng Vertebral Bones at ang kanilang Papel sa Tumor Metastasis

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Paggamit ng eDNA para Unawain ang Genetic Makeup ng Buong Populasyon

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Ang NASA Astronaut at mga Cosmonaut ay Ligtas na Dumating sa International Space Station

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments