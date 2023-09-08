Buhay siyudad

Nilalayon ng TUI Group na Ilipat ang Karamihan sa mga Booking sa TUI App

ByGabriel Botha

Septiyembre 8, 2023
TUI Group, Europe’s largest holiday package tour operator, has set an ambitious long-term goal of shifting more than 50% of its bookings to its TUI App. Currently, app bookings only account for less than 10% of its sales in key markets like the UK and Germany. TUI Group CEO Sebastian Ebel believes that transforming the app into a one-stop shop for travel will help reduce costs associated with performance marketing channels like Google and increase repeat bookings through loyal customers.

To achieve this goal, TUI has been focusing on digital transformation alongside its brick-and-mortar travel agencies. The company has launched new TUI platforms where it sells standalone accommodation, tours, and activities. The TUI app, also known as the TUI Digital Assistant, now allows travelers to search, plan, and book all aspects of their holiday, including flights, accommodation, experiences, and holiday packages.

TUI also aims to expand beyond its traditional sun-and-beach offerings. It has been optimizing these types of holidays for the past 50 years and is now venturing into new areas such as city destinations. The company has seen increased demand for city destination experiences, with Barcelona, Rome, and Milan being the top three destinations. TUI Musement, the group’s tours and activities division, has also invested in branded experiences like TUI Collections to have better control over quality and delivery.

The Nordic market has been leading TUI’s digital journey, with almost all sales taking place online. TUI’s digital strategy in the Nordic region includes an emphasis on interactive and communal spaces within hotels, as well as activity-based experiences that cater to the interests of Nordic travelers.

Overall, TUI Group’s goal of shifting the majority of bookings to its app reflects its commitment to digital transformation and improving the customer experience. By offering a one-stop shop for travel and expanding its product offerings, TUI aims to compete with other online travel agency players in the space and ensure long-term profitability.

Mga Pinagmulan: Skift

By Gabriel Botha

