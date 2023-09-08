Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Teknolohiya

The Changeling: Isang Delikadong Balanse sa Pagitan ng Horror at Fantasy

ByGabriel Botha

Septiyembre 8, 2023
The Changeling: Isang Delikadong Balanse sa Pagitan ng Horror at Fantasy

The horror genre holds a certain allure for audiences, as it promises a thrilling descent into darkness for the characters involved. Apple’s new series, “The Changeling,” based on the novel by Victor LaValle, follows this tradition while incorporating elements of romance and drama.

The first episode sets the stage for a love story between Apollo Kagwa, a rare bookseller, and Emma Valentine, a librarian. As the narrative unfolds, viewers are introduced to Apollo’s parents and drawn into their world. With stylish direction, mesmerizing cinematography, and poetic narration, it’s easy to get caught up in the romance and almost forget the impending horror that awaits.

However, by the third episode, the true nature of “The Changeling” is revealed. It delves into darkness, mystery, violence, and grief, presenting viewers with their worst fears come true. The series becomes engrossing, making it impossible to resist the urge to continue watching and discover the reasons behind the unsettling occurrences.

While the atmospheric visuals and deliberate ambiguity are reminiscent of Netflix’s “Haunting” series, “The Changeling” struggles to find a balance between its fantasy and horror elements. The fantasy side, which includes witchcraft, folklore, and sinister magic, often feels underdeveloped and lacking in substance. There is a delicate line between style and substance, and unfortunately, the later episodes lean too heavily towards style.

The performances in “The Changeling” are outstanding. Lakeith Stanfield shines as Apollo, providing an exceptional portrayal of a complex character. Clark Backo’s portrayal of Emma is beguiling, terrifying, and sympathetic all at once. The chemistry between the two actors is palpable, conveying their connection through subtle body language and dialogue.

“The Changeling” introduces fantastical secrets throughout its nine-episode run, but not all of them are fully explored or satisfyingly revealed. Nevertheless, the series is carried by its excellent performances, breathtaking visuals, and intriguing narrative threads that demand further exploration.

Overall, “The Changeling” is an engaging and memorable series. It is now streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes released weekly.

Baitang: B-

Pinagmumulan:
– Victor LaValle’s novel “The Changeling”
– Apple TV+

By Gabriel Botha

Kaugnay na Post

Teknolohiya

“Zero Digital Divide”: Isang Pandaigdigang Kampanya para Tanggalin ang Digital na Hindi Pagkakapantay-pantay

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknolohiya

Overwatch 2: 250,000 Manlalaro ang Pinagbawalan dahil sa Pandaraya

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknolohiya

Pinaalalahanan ng Rosen Law Firm ang mga Investor ng October 11 Lead Plaintiff Deadline sa Class Action Lawsuit Laban sa Applied Digital Corporation – APLD

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Naiwan ka

Balita

Isang Komprehensibong Ulat sa Madiskarteng Paggamit ng Mga Interactive na Display sa Negosyo

Septiyembre 9, 2023 0 Comments
Balita

Pag-streamline ng Mga Operasyon: Paano Pinapahusay ng Mga Contact Center na Nakabatay sa Cloud ang Efficiency at Flexibility

Septiyembre 9, 2023 0 Comments
Teknolohiya

“Zero Digital Divide”: Isang Pandaigdigang Kampanya para Tanggalin ang Digital na Hindi Pagkakapantay-pantay

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Ang Arizona Scale Model Solar System: Isang Tunay na Larawan ng Ating Solar System

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments